'Emmerdale' fans freaked out after newcomer Chloe makes a seriously WEIRD request to Sarah

Sarah was freaked out after meeting with her heart donor's sister.

Emmerdale fans have been left unsettled after newcomer Chloe arrived on screen last night as she came face-to-face with Sarah Sugden.

Viewers have watched Sarah trying to track down the family of her heart donor over the last few weeks, only for her to hit a stumbling block when her request to get in touch was turned down.

But as always with Sarah, she wasn't going to take no for an answer and she soon found a new way to track down the relatives of her heart donor, Gemma.

Noah Dingle has been secretly helping Sarah, despite warning her that she is playing a risky game... and it turns out he was right after last night's episode of Emmerdale.

Chloe and Sarah got on well at first. (Image credit: ITV)

Having tracked down Chloe, the sister of Gemma, her heart donor, on social media, Sarah arranged to meet her in the park. At first, their meeting seemed straight forward enough, with Sarah asking questions about where her heart came from, and Chloe asking Sarah questions, wanting to know how her late sister had helped shape Sarah's future.

However, things took a strange turn when Chloe admitted she had done a lot of research into heart transplants and read somewhere that hearing the heartbeat of a loved one was the same as looking into their eyes.

Sarah was happy to meet Chloe until she asked to hear Gemma's heart. (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe then went on to ask Sarah if she could listen to her heart... freaking Srasah out and causing her to suddenly dash off.

Fans were left unsettled by the strange request and are now worried for Sarah's safety, convinced there is something sinister about Chloe...

Thankfully a worried Lydia tracked Sarah down just as she was about to have a full-on panic attack and realised immediately that something was wrong.

Thankfully Lydia was there to save Sarah from her strange encounter with Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

While Lydia told Chloe that Sarah wouldn't be seeing her again, fans are right to worry, because Sarah is set to meet with Chloe once again next week.

There is another sinister twist heading for the storyline as Chloe offers Sarah a diamond bracelet that once belonged to Gemma, but why is she giving it away? Is Sarah in danger?

