'Emmerdale' fans predict GRIM DEATH end for Ellis after he vanishes into thin air

Emmerdale fans are worried about Ellis Chapman after he appeared to go missing from the village in last night's episode, convinced that serial killer Meena is back and has kidnapped him.

Ellis's vanishing act came just 24 hours before he is about to leave Emmerdale for a new life in Australia, working at his friend's new business. Belle wasn't happy when the news was dropped on her earlier this week, while Al and Billy are both sad to see Ellis leaving the village.

Al was worried when he couldn't get hold of Ellis. (Image credit: ITV)

However, before Ellis can get his suncream packed, fans are worried that Meena might have returned and kidnapped the personal trainer, making him her next victim after no one seemed to be able to get hold of Ellis ahead of his departure.

Belle got a text from Ellis, but was it really from him? (Image credit: ITV)

Last night's episode (Tuesday, Feb. 8) saw some strange goings-on happening in the village as bride-to-be Dawn Taylor claimed that she felt like someone has been watching her.

Things were also going wrong for Dawn at work, with her missing a meeting and forgetting important patient information, which isn't usually like her.

We know from spoilers that Meena is due back in the village in time for Dawn and Billy's Valentine's Day wedding, but is she plotting to take Ellis's life before she gets her revenge on the happy couple?

With Ellis and Billy being so close, losing his brother would certainly mean Meena would be hitting her ex where it hurts. Fans have taken to social media to share their chilling new theory...

I think meena has kidnapped and murdered Ellis, sending messages from his foneFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Who else thinks Meena has got Ellis?? Eek!!!February 9, 2022 See more

Meena is going to kill Ellis and everyone is going to think he’s gone to Australia. #EmmerdaleFebruary 4, 2022 See more

As Al tried to call his son, there was no answer, however, Belle did get a text from Ellis saying that he was leaving for Australia earlier than he thought. But Meena has form in using people's phones to message their loved ones, having done the same while she was holding Vinny captive.

Could Meena be holding Ellis hostage somewhere, planning to make him one of her victims to hurt Billy? Or will Ellis get his happy ever after in sunny Australia?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.