Emmerdale fans predict much-loved character's return to help the grieving Hope family

Emmerdale fans believe Scott Windsor (Ben Freeman) is coming back to the village to support his family after Heath Hope's (Sebastian Dowling) tragic death.

Heath was killed in a car accident on New Year's Day after he, twin sister Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) and friend Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) stole Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson)’s car to go to a party in Hotten.

During last night's episode (Tuesday, January 2), Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) was in emotional turmoil and refused to leave the hospital until he saw his son's body so that he could say goodbye to him.

While the village was left reeling at Heath's shock death, both Cathy and Angelica were arrested by the police and questioned.

Although Cathy was the one who stole the car and drove it away from the village, she exposed a huge truth to the police officer and insisted that Angelica was driving when the accident happened.

During her questioning, Cathy mentioned that Scott taught her how to drive on a farm track near his home.

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) intervened and told the officer that Cathy had an ongoing medical condition and went to stay with her half-brother Scott for a while.

However, the officer pointed out that driving on a track is very different from driving on a public road.

Teenager Cathy took some time away from the village to live with Scott in the Lake District earlier this year.

Cathy had been suffering from extreme mood swings and painful periods after being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

Struggling to cope with the symptoms, the teen spiralled out of control and had violent outbursts, which led to her running away from home.

However, Cathy decided to take positive action and left to start afresh in the Lakes.

Scott was last seen in Emmerdale 16 years ago and did not come back for his mum Viv Hope's (Deena Payne) funeral after she was killed in the Post Office explosion in 2011.

But could Scott make a comeback for his brother Heath's funeral and support his family in their desperate time of need? Fans think it's a possibility after the surprise mention...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.