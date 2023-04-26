Emmerdale confirms MAIN character's shock exit will air next week

Emmerdale will be bidding farewell to a main character next week.

Emmerdale has revealed that teenager Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) will be bidding an emotional farewell from the village next week (Monday, May 1).

Young Cathy has been suffering with extreme mood swings and heavy painful periods after being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, which led to Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) prescribing her the pill.

Struggling to cope with the symptoms, the teen spiralled out of control and has had violent outbursts and ran away from home.

Recently, Cathy's headteacher paid a visit to her concerned dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) and suggested that she defer a year as she wouldn't be able to get access arrangements for her exams without a formal diagnosis

Cathy was determined to not be held back a year and managed to convince the headteacher to let her take the exams.

Cathy Hope says goodbye to the Dales. (Image credit: ITV)

However, Cathy's self-destructive behaviour makes a comeback when she attempts to drown her sorrows with friend Marshall (Max Fletcher) after stealing some bottles of vodka from the village B&B. But soon, the binge drinking proves too for Cathy and she starts feeling sick.

With everything getting too much for poor Cathy, Bob tries his best to support her, but Cathy lashes out and accidentally cuts his face with her keys.

But in upcoming scenes, Cathy will take positive action and move away from the village to live with her brother Scott in the Lake District.

Bob, who has been struggling to help his daughter through her issues, is torn about her decision and finds it hard to let her go. But he's convinced when Cathy reassures him the move is a good thing.

After Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop), Cathy's brother Heath (Sebastian Dowling) and others bid Cathy a tearful farewell, Bob drives Cathy to her new home in emotional scenes.

Cathy's return to the village is yet to be confirmed.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.