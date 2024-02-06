Emmerdale fans REJOICE as missing character is FINALLY given a storyline

Emmerdale fans were over the moon after much-loved character Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) was finally given a storyline after she made an appearance in last night's episode (Monday, February 5).

The wedding planner had seemingly vanished months ago, but she made a long-awaited comeback last night when she was seen talking to Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and her fiancé Tom King (James Chase) at The Woolpack about their upcoming stag and hen parties.

Although her appearance was only brief last night, fans were overjoyed to hear that Suzy is set to have a storyline with Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) when she comes to Suzy's rescue on Tom and Belle's wedding day.

Suzy Merton made a welcome appearance in last night's episode. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom is furious that the Dingles have ruined his big day and Suzy is frantically trying to put things right, so she's grateful when Mary offers to help. The pair have shared a close bond ever since Suzy helped her when she was scammed by fraudster Faye. So could this pave the way to a potential romance?

Fans loved seeing Suzy back on our screens after being missing for months and hoped that there was a romance on the cards for her and Mary in the future...

@Mar_tellee hello, loved seeing Suzy back on screen in tonight’s #Emmerdale, great stuff from you, eden and james, can’t wait to see what’s coming up xFebruary 5, 2024 See more

I need … NEED emmerdale to do the Mary and Suzy relationship….i won’t be able to watch Suzy with Vanessa again😭 #emmerdaleFebruary 5, 2024 See more

I see Suzy….Suzy just ask Mary out please so Vanessa doesn’t get with you…k thanks #emmerdaleFebruary 5, 2024 See more

Suzy arrived to the village in 2022 and began dating Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick). However, their relationship faced a number of hardships after Suzy's connection to Moira Dingle’s (Natalie J. Robb) late daughter Holly (Sophie Powles) came to light.

Former drug addict Suzy made the grisly discovery that she used to take drugs with Holly and had a part to play in her death after asking Holly to buy drugs for her all those years ago. However, Holly sadly used the money to buy heroin and overdosed.

Suzy dated Vanessa Woodfield. (Image credit: ITV)

The couple briefly split up after the ordeal, but their relationship remained strained after they got back together. On one occasion, Vanessa wrongly believed that Suzy and her friend Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) were taking drugs again and confronted the pair.

Suzy was fed up with having to constantly defend herself to Vanessa and the pair agreed to end their relationship when Vanessa left for a new job in Canada.

Suzy then became embroiled in Leyla's drug drama after she was attacked by her dodgy dealer Callum.

Emmerdale airs tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.