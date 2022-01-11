'Emmerdale' fans sickened by Meena's new look as she tortures Vinny and Manpreet

Fans were upset by Meena's new look last night.

Emmerdale fans have left surprised as village killer Meena Jutla sported a new look in the midst of terrorising her sister, Manpreet, and her second hostage, Vinny.

Viewers will know that four-time murderer Meena is counting down the days until she kills Manpreet and Vinny, but in the meantime, she is enjoying tormenting them while keeping them drugged and tied up in a barn.

The doomed pair are determined to escape their tragic fate, but with Meena now a seasoned killer, she is always one step ahead of the pair as they fight to flee her clutches.

Meena was sporting a new look last night as she tried on Vinny's glasses. (Image credit: ITV)

Last night’s episode saw Meena upping her reign of terror as she drugged Manpreet and set Vinny up on an IV drip filled with alcohol, but in between her tormenting she also managed to find time for not one, but two new looks.

First, she took Vinny’s glasses while he was lying helpless and tied up in the barn, but while it was meant to be part of her evil plotting, some fans were distracted by the fact she actually suited the eyewear, while others were upset by the fact she was torturing Vinny when he couldn’t see.

Many viewers were worried the glasses might become the memento that Meena will keep of Vinny for her souvenir box after killing him, while some found the whole thing darkly funny…

Meena be locking Vinnys glasses up in her trinket box soon #EmmerdaleJanuary 7, 2022 See more

#Emmerdale So she’s gonna kill Vinny and keep his glasses.January 10, 2022 See more

Hope meena is found out soon she’s so vile hope vinny and manpreet are found soon n hate how meena has taken his glasses #emmerdaleJanuary 10, 2022 See more

Meena even looks good in glasses!! #EmmerdaleJanuary 10, 2022 See more

Meena with his glasses on 😆 #EmmerdaleJanuary 10, 2022 See more

But that wasn’t the only new look that Meena was trialing last night.

In the second half of the Monday night episode, Meena went to see Mandy at the salon, determined to see how worried she was about Vinny’s whereabouts. After realising that the Dingles weren’t hot on her trail like Vinny had earlier suggested, Meena quickly found herself in the salon chair having her nails painted by Mandy.

Meena looked pleased with her 'blood red' nails. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy commented on the bad state of her nails, wondering aloud what she had been doing to get them in such a mess. Meena mocked ‘I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you’ but Mandy only laughed, assuming it was some sort of joke. Little does Mandy know, Meena is holding her boy hostage and plotting his death as she paints her nails — blood red, of course.

Fans were sickened by the fact killer Meena was getting her nails painted one minute and then back to the barn of doom the next, and took to social media to share their horror...

mandy just casually painting meena's nails i can'ttttt🥴😭😭 #emmerdaleJanuary 10, 2022 See more

What colour do you want on your nails? Red, Blood Red! Doesn’t meena have enough blood on her hands. #emmerdaleJanuary 10, 2022 See more

Mandy to Meena .....What colour do you want your nails Meeba replies red blood red!!! Crazy woman #emmerdaleJanuary 10, 2022 See more

Meena’s reign of terror continues tonight but, by the end of the week, things aren’t looking good for Manpreet and Vinny.

Spoilers reveal that Meena is planning to gas them both with exhaust fumes in tomorrow's episode, with Meena potentially getting caught out on Friday.

But will she succeed in claiming two more victims? Or is someone about to expose her crimes?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays