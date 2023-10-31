Emmerdale fans TERRIFIED for Belle after shock twist sees history repeating itself

Emmerdale fans are demanding justice for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) after her boyfriend Tom King (James Chase) attacked her in last night's episode (Monday, October 30).

After learning that her rapist Craig Reed (Ben Addis) was found dead on the grounds of Home Farm, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) was convinced that one of her family was responsible for the grisly crime.

She gathered the Dingles at the Woolpack and told her shocked family that Craig had been murdered. Lydia was determined to solve the crime and held a Dingle court to work out who killed Craig by interrogating each of her family members.

As Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) told their side of the story, it was then Belle's turn to talk.

Belle was questioned during the Dingle court. (Image credit: ITV)

Flashback scenes revealed that she spent the day with Tom, who pulled out all the stops to impress Belle with a romantic afternoon.

Their relationship recently hit a roadblock after Tom refused to open up about his mum's death to Belle.

While Belle was struggling with what happened to her sister-in-law Lydia, Tom apologised for not being there for her and not opening up about his grief.

After a romantic meal together, Tom proposed to Belle and confessed his love to her.

In the Woolpack, the Dingle women congratulated her, but as Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) looked at Belle's hand to catch a glimpse of the engagement ring, there was nothing on her finger.

It was clear that there was something wrong and Belle broke the news that she turned down Tom's proposal as the timing didn't feel right.

Belle and Tom's relationship turned rocky when he refused to open up about his grief. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy pressed her for more information, but Belle said that there was nothing more to tell. However, flashback scenes revealed that there was something far more sinister at play and Belle was lying about what really happened.

The flashback scene actually showed that Tom was furious about Belle's rejection and she was quick to reassure the upset vet.

But as Belle tried to stop him from leaving, he furiously pushed her and she hit her head on the table.

A guilt-ridden Tom broke down in tears and profusely apologised for what he had done as Belle forgave him for his actions.

Belle didn't tell her family about what happened and instead told them that Tom took the rejection really well and made them closer as a couple.

Fans were in uproar about the abuse storyline and demanded that the writers stop putting Belle with abusive men, which has happened numerous times in the past...

Seriously, can #Emmerdale stop putting poor Belle with her well documented mental health issues with narcissistic, nasty men. Also, Tom King has been a nightmare since he arrived, such a self-centred, over the top character. Making him follow his dad is too predictable!!October 30, 2023 See more

All they ever do with Belle is give her a bloke who ends up a psycho or she has an affair with! Why can't they show a young woman career minded instead of stuck in a relationship over & over. It just gives me Debbie Dingle vibes & I couldn't stand her. Rinse & repeat #emmerdaleOctober 30, 2023 See more

#Emmerdale I’m not happy about this Belle/Tom abuse story. First of all, coming off a r*pe story, it’s too much. Secondly, literally every story Belle has had for years has been about Belle finding her strength again. Change the record, show.October 31, 2023 See more

Tom, a typical narcissistic person, gastliighting Belle, that it was an accident. @emmerdale can't give her a break with these red flags in men.#EmmerdaleOctober 30, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.