Emmerdale fans TERRIFIED for Belle after shock twist sees history repeating itself

By Grace Morris
published

Emmerdale fans want the writers to give Belle Dingle a break as she faced more abuse in the soap.

Tom King proposing to Belle in Emmerdale
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle was attacked by her boyfriend Tom King. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are demanding justice for Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) after her boyfriend Tom King (James Chase) attacked her in last night's episode (Monday, October 30).

After learning that her rapist Craig Reed (Ben Addis) was found dead on the grounds of Home Farm, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) was convinced that one of her family was responsible for the grisly crime.

She gathered the Dingles at the Woolpack and told her shocked family that Craig had been murdered. Lydia was determined to solve the crime and held a Dingle court to work out who killed Craig by interrogating each of her family members.

As Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) told their side of the story, it was then Belle's turn to talk.

Dingle court

Belle was questioned during the Dingle court. (Image credit: ITV)

Flashback scenes revealed that she spent the day with Tom, who pulled out all the stops to impress Belle with a romantic afternoon.

Their relationship recently hit a roadblock after Tom refused to open up about his mum's death to Belle.

While Belle was struggling with what happened to her sister-in-law Lydia, Tom apologised for not being there for her and not opening up about his grief.

After a romantic meal together, Tom proposed to Belle and confessed his love to her.

In the Woolpack, the Dingle women congratulated her, but as Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) looked at Belle's hand to catch a glimpse of the engagement ring, there was nothing on her finger.

It was clear that there was something wrong and Belle broke the news that she turned down Tom's proposal as the timing didn't feel right.

Belle Dingle looks concerned as she speaks to Tom King.

Belle and Tom's relationship turned rocky when he refused to open up about his grief. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy pressed her for more information, but Belle said that there was nothing more to tell. However, flashback scenes revealed that there was something far more sinister at play and Belle was lying about what really happened.

The flashback scene actually showed that Tom was furious about Belle's rejection and she was quick to reassure the upset vet.

But as Belle tried to stop him from leaving, he furiously pushed her and she hit her head on the table.

A guilt-ridden Tom broke down in tears and profusely apologised for what he had done as Belle forgave him for his actions.

Belle didn't tell her family about what happened and instead told them that Tom took the rejection really well and made them closer as a couple.

Fans were in uproar about the abuse storyline and demanded that the writers stop putting Belle with abusive men, which has happened numerous times in the past...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.

Grace Morris
Grace Morris
Staff Writer

Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.


You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series. 