Emmerdale legend Danny Miller reveals exciting new project

Former Emmerdale star Danny Miller has announced a new project since leaving the soap two years ago.

Danny, who played fan-favourite Aaron Dingle for nearly two decades, announced his new audiobook venture in an Instagram video.

In the video, Danny revealed that his toddler son Albert's love for books inspired him to start recording his own audiobooks for other parents and children to enjoy.

He captioned the video: "SUMMER HOLIDAYS ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️🚨 Myself & @nigewingmanclucas are delighted to finally announce the release of ALBERT'S BOOKSHELF!!



"Please watch the video as it explains the bigger picture behind releasing our very own audiobooks of some of Albert’s Favourite books read by his Dad. If you’re lucky enough to be a parent of a child who loves books as much as Albert, this may give you a chance to just sit or lie back with them and let their imagination run free.

"What was a birthday present idea for Albert, has now turned into a project both myself & @nigewingmanclucas felt proud enough of to share with you. Watch until the end - - - and the comments are open for any constructive (key word) criticism. We're looking to record more so will always take in the sensible ones and try and adapt as we do the same in this beautiful world of children and growing up."

Since his soap exit, Danny went on to win I’m A Celebrity 2021 and created a YouTube channel with his wife Steph Jones where they document their lives through weekly vlogs with their son Albert and their dogs Gini and Kenny.

Danny briefly reprised the role of Aaron Dingle for Emmerdale's 50th anniversary. (Image credit: ITV)

He also played the lead role in the pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk at the Bradford Theatre and made a temporary return to Emmerdale as Aaron Dingle for the soap’s 50th anniversary in September last year.

Danny is now expecting his second child with wife Steph after welcoming Albert into the world in October 2021.