Emmerdale mystery REVEALED as main character returns for summer wedding

Emmerdale's big mystery wedding has been revealed as fan-favourite Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) returns to tie the knot this summer.

Previously, Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson teased that a familiar face would return to the village for one of two mystery weddings this summer.

The Sun has since revealed that one of these brides-to-be is Tracy Metcalfe, whose explosive return will see her walk down the aisle in a lavish summer wedding.

Soap star Amy is thought to have filmed her comeback scenes as she prepares to marry a mystery man upon her return to the Dales.

Tracy left the village last year with her baby daughter Frankie following the breakdown of her relationship with fiancée Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) after he cheated on her and lied about it.

They were on the brink of reconciliation until she was offered a job in Nottingham to help other women with post-natal depression, which she also suffered from.

Emmerdale's huge mystery wedding will see Tracy Metcalfe walk down the aisle this summer. (Image credit: ITV)

A source reportedly told The Sun: "Tracy's comeback is set to be explosive. Fans know she's engaged to mystery man Ollie but slept with ex Nate during her brief return last year.

"Will she go through with her wedding or will someone stop her?"

It has also been reported that Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle, and Natalie J. Robb, who plays Moira Dingle, also filmed scenes for the upcoming wedding.

Tracy briefly returned for Emmerdale's 50th anniversary and hooked up with Nate, before revealing that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Ollie.

Tracy slept with ex Nate Robinson when she made a brief return to the village. (Image credit: ITV)

After having a change of heart, Tracy was hoping to rekindle their relationship. However, she was left disappointed when she realised Nate still liked Naomi Walters (Karene Peter), leading her to leave the village again.

Details of how the wedding will pan out — and even who the groom might be — are currently being kept under wraps so we'll have to wait and see if Tracy says I do to a future husband.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.