Emmerdale reveals DOUBLE departure amid HORROR attack

Two Emmerdale residents will leave the village in upcoming scenes.

Emmerdale couple Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Tom King (James Chase) are set to depart the Dales after their relationship turned violent — but they will be back.

Tom recently received the news that his mum, Colleen King (Melanie Ash) had died, but never told Belle about it.

Belle was forced to find out the revelation from Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and their relationship hit a roadblock when Tom refused to open up about his mum's death.

Determined to carry on as normal, Tom buried his grief and didn't want to acknowledge his true emotions, which left Belle frustrated.

The couple have moved in together but Tom has started to show worrying behaviour towards Belle, especially after he attacked her for turning down his proposal.

Belle was stunned when Tom popped the question after a romantic meal and felt that the time wasn't right for them to get married, especially with her family dealing with the death of Craig Reed (Ben Addis), who raped her sister-in-law Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick).

Belle Dingle turned down Tom King's proposal. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom was furious about Belle's rejection and when she tried to comfort him, he pushed her, causing her to hit her head on the table.

Tom burst into tears and profusely apologised as Belle forgave him for his actions. But is it only a certain amount of time before he turns hostile again?

Despite his aggressive outburst, Belle is eager to support Tom through his grief and continues to talk about the tough subject of his mum's death in upcoming scenes.

Belle agrees to go with Tom to his mum's funeral. (Image credit: ITV)

She's oblivious to the fact that he's really worried about booking flights to Saudi Arabia to go to her funeral.

He eventually opens up about his concerns about going to the funeral and admits that he doesn't want to go alone.

However, Tom is relieved when Belle agrees to go with him and they arrange to fly out. But how will their relationship be when they eventually return to the village?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.