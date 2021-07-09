'Emmerdale' reveals sex of Gabby Thomas' and Jamie Tate's unborn baby

Emmerdale teen Gabby Thomas attended her 20 week pregnancy scan in tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, where she found out the sex of her baby; the product of a one night stand with Jamie Tate.

And as she and Kim, who accompanied her to the appointment, emerged from the scan room happy and smiling, it was eventually revealed that the baby was...a boy!

Gabby had previously asked mum Bernice to take her to the scan. Bernice, who was out power walking when Gabby phoned her, was thrilled that her daughter had reached out for her support, and wasted no time in saying “yes.”

But as the beautician paused for a moment on the humpback bridge, she was horrified to spot the body of missing teen Leanna Cavanagh slumped on the rocks below and, understandably, became otherwise engaged as she alerted police to the grim find.

Kim, who had earlier offered to take Gabby to the hospital, should her somewhat unreliable mother let her down, then swooped into action.

Saving the day: Kim took Gabby to her appointment when Bernice was a no-show. (Image credit: ITV)

“I can’t believe it — it couldn’t be more perfect!” beamed Kim as the duo later left the hospital after learning the baby’s gender.

As Gabby then urged Kim to keep the news to herself and ribbed her by suggesting an over-the-top gender reveal party, Kim replied “Most people don’t get away with doing that,” to which Gabby responded, “Well most people aren’t carrying your grandson, are they?”

Returning to the village and finding Bernice drinking brandy in The Woolpack, an oblivious Kim and Gabby tore into her and were stunned to discover the reason for her no-show.

Murdered: Leanna pushed Leanna off the village bridge (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, over at the bridge, a dazed Liam struggled to comprehend what had happened to his daughter. Seeing forensic examiners scouring the scene, he surmised to a police officer that they wouldn’t be going to such trouble if it was “just an accident” but was promptly told that it was routine procedure in the case of an unexplained death.

“She was out there, all night, alone,” he told wife Leyla back at their house. “If it wasn’t an accident, then how did she get there?”

“If someone did this to her. If someone took her from me; if someone took my beautiful girl…”

As an investigation gets underway, will Liam discover that his daughter was brutally murdered by village nurse Meena Jutla?