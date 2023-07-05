Emmerdale star confirms return after character VANISHED months ago

Emmerdale will welcome back a character who hasn't been seen in months.

Emmerdale star Emile John has confirmed his return as Ethan Anderson, who hasn't been seen on screen in months.

After last being seen in the Dales in April, Emile revealed that he was back on the Emmerdale set by sharing a selfie on his Instagram Story.

Captioning the image "Annnnd we're back", the soap star posted a snap with his co-stars Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet), his on-screen father Kevin Mathurin (Charles) and on-screen grandmother Flo Wilson (Claudette) at the Anderson household.

Emile John is back as Ethan Anderson after months away. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans had been questioning where the solicitor had gone during the endless Anderson family drama, which saw two estranged family members unexpectedly arrive in the village.

One being Charles Anderson's overbearing mother and Ethan's grandmother, Claudette (Flo Wilson), who has since moved into the home as she was left homeless after being evicted from her London residence.

Charles' mother, Claudette Anderson arrived in the Dales. (Image credit: ITV)

Her arrival to the village wasn't smooth sailing, as she struck up a tense relationship with her son's girlfriend Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and lied about having a back injury in a bid to stay at Charles' house.

While vicar Charles welcomed his mother into the Dales, another newcomer came in the form of his criminal father, Victor (Eddie Osei) who has just been released from prison after serving a lengthy sentence.

Victor Anderson has grown close to his granddaughter Naomi Walters. (Image credit: ITV)

Charles had been having secret phone calls and his tense behaviour came to a head when he paid a visit to a high-security prison and had an intense encounter with a mysterious inmate, who turned out to be his dad.

Charles warned his father to stay away from the family, but his daughter Naomi Walters (Karene Peters) thought that he deserved another chance to prove how much he had changed his ways.

Not only will Ethan be meeting two new family members, but he'll also be saying goodbye to his sister Naomi who is set to have a bombshell exit as her grandfather encourages her to take advantage of Vinny Dingle's (Bradley Johnson) money instead of using the cash to pay her debts.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.