Emmerdale tonight sees prison loom for Belle after another sickening Tom twist

Evil Tom King continues to make Belle Dingle's life a living misery in tonight's Emmerdale - ready to watch on ITVX now and airing this evening, Wednesday, October 23 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Yesterday's episode (Tuesday, October 22) saw Belle receive a bunch of flowers which she became convinced were sent by Tom. Fuming that he was sending her flowers so soon after she had lost her dad, Zak Dingle, she marched over to confront him.

Of course, controlling Tom denied sending the flowers even though they were roses, the same flowers that he always sent Belle when they were together, despite the fact she told him she didn't like them. Sick of his manipulation and abuse, Belle saw red and threw the flowers at her evil ex, leaving him with the ammunition he needed to call the police and report her for breaking her bail conditions.

Sure enough, today's Emmerdale sees the police arrive and arrest Belle, despite the fact she is the victim. The police have no choice but to take her in for questioning after she broke her bail conditions and grill her about what happened the day before.

Despite the fact the police believe Belle and are under no doubt that Tom is a vile human being, he has been very clever to paint himself as the victim in the eyes of the law and the police admit that if Belle breaks her bail conditions again she will end up in jail, which is exactly what Tom wants.

By the end of the episode today, Belle is seen sitting at Zak's grave, wearing his jacket, and having a full conversation with her late dad. Could Belle's mental health problems be coming back to haunt her after all?

Nicola finds herself on the wrong side of vile Tom. (Image credit: ITV)

When Tom gets the call from the police that Belle has been taken in, he is smug and happily continues to play the victim. But when his little cousin Carl refuses to play cars with him, clearly scared, it looks like Tom's evil side could soon be exposed.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next week's Emmerdale spoilers see that by Tuesday, October 29, Nicola is determined to work out why Carl is scared of Tom and starts doing some digging.

It soon becomes clear that Tom is messing with the wrong woman in Nicola who isn't about to be silenced by his controlling and shouty ways and soon she starts to suspect that Belle might have been telling the truth about his abuse after all.

As hostile Nicola interrogates him and makes her feelings more than plain, will Tom manage to talk his way out of trouble or will his 'explanations' put him in more hot water?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.