Emmerdale's Danny Miller begs bosses not to kill him off in new Aaron twist

Emmerdale star Danny Miller pleaded with soap bosses to not kill off his character Aaron Dingle as he makes a shocking discovery about his health in upcoming scenes.

Danny has played Aaron for 14 years and reprised the role last year after a two-year break.

Aaron was caught up in the drama as soon as he made a shock comeback to the village when his uncles Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Miligan (William Ash) held him hostage at Wylie's Farm after he got in trouble with Italian gangsters.

Since his return, troubled Aaron has managed to make amends with his mum Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and build bridges with his family. But the Dingles were hit with devastation when Chas was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.

She discovered that her cancer was caused by the faulty BRCA2 gene and urged Aaron, Cain and Caleb to get tested as it can be inherited.

Next week, Aaron makes the heartbreaking discovery that he has inherited the faulty BRCA2 gene and will keep his test result a secret from his family.

Aaron makes the devastating discovery that he has inherited the faulty BRCA2 gene from his mum Chas Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Talking to What To Watch, Danny revealed how he reacted to the storyline and opened up about his concerns for his soap future.

"I honestly thought 'Oh no, I've just moved to Leeds, please don't kill me off!' But no, I think in life — I can be like that sometimes, actually — you can have people that just have bad luck and bad luck follows them. I think I kind of knew what they were going to say when they said it, that the three of them take the test. I said: 'It's me that gets it, isn't it?'

"I don't know whether they're going to explore it. They certainly haven't told me if they are. It sets it in that there's the potential that it could trigger Aaron, that he at some point would have to deal with that side of things. But it's naïve of me to not think about male breast cancer.

"I spoke to a couple of other people here, males, and they didn't know about it so it would be an interesting story to play and I think it's difficult to not think that it'll be something that'll come at some time. I'd be interested in playing that story and hopefully he gets over it."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.