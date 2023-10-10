Emmerdale fans baffled by STRANGE blunder as Aaron Dingle returns

Emmerdale fans were confused by a glaring blunder as Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) made a shock return to the village in horrifying circumstances during last night's episode (Monday, October 9).

Brothers Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Miligan (Will Ash) had been acting shifty ever since they were spending weeks away on their new car dealing project in Holland.

Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb) was suspicious about her husband and brother-in-law's behaviour and followed Cain to the abandoned barn at Wylie's to discover the truth.

Cain and Caleb's dark secret was soon exposed as she found an injured Aaron tied-up and being held hostage by his uncles.

A disgusted Moira demanded answers as a battered and bruised Aaron lashed out at Cain for kidnapping him.

Moira Barton was horrified to find her nephew being held hostage at Wylie's. (Image credit: ITV)

It was soon revealed that Cain hadn't been in Holland for business at all, and had actually gone to Italy to drag Aaron back to Emmerdale after he got in trouble with Italian gangsters.

Cain revealed that Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) had called him to tell him that Aaron was in danger and needed backup, so he and Caleb went out there to retrieve him.

Aaron swore that he didn't steal thirty grand and demanded to be freed, vowing to go back to Italy and sort out the issue. However, Cain adamantly refused as he told him that if he went back he would be killed.

After Cain harshly brought up Aaron's late sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele), he locked Aaron up again.

Aaron lost it and furiously banged on the door as Cain tried to reason with Moira that he was protecting him for his own sake.

Chas Dingle was furious with Cain for what he had done to her son. (Image credit: ITV)

Their conversation was interrupted when a furious Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) burst through the door and confronted Cain, demanding that he release her son.

During the intense scenes, fans were confused as to how Chas suddenly appeared out of nowhere and how she found out about what was happening to her son...

How did Chas find out where they was? Did I miss something #EmmerdaleOctober 9, 2023 See more

Did I miss something in last night's #emmerdale? Where the hell did Chas come from at Whiley's Farm 🤔🤔🤔October 10, 2023 See more

Who told Chas or how did she find out about Aaron being back? #emmerdaleOctober 9, 2023 See more

Who tipped Chas off to discover Aaron? And why couldn’t she take the rope off him herself? 😂 #EmmerdaleOctober 9, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.