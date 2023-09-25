Emmerdale's Mack responsible for Chloe's DEATH in HORROR clifftop crash?

Will Mackenzie Boyd be blamed for Chloe Harris' potential death in a horror crash?

Emmerdale resident Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) could potentially be responsible for his girlfriend Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) tragic death as her car plummets off a cliff in dramatic scenes.

Spoiler pictures obtained by The Sun revealed that Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Mack and Chloe will be at the centre of Super Soap Week this autumn as they were spotted filming a huge car crash stunt on top of a cliff in Yorkshire.

In the pictures, a red-haired mannequin can be seen in a car that is hurtling towards the ground after going off the edge of a cliff.

Meanwhile, a horrified Mack and Charity have managed to escape the wreckage and are seen screaming at the top of the cliff covered in blood. One of these snaps also show a traumatised Mack at the cliff edge as Charity desperately holds onto him.

The horror car crash may leave Chloe with serious injuries, or even worse she could tragically lose her life.

Chloe could possibly lose her life in a catastrophic clifftop car crash. (Image credit: ITV)

Young mum Chloe has been involved in a complicated love triangle after falling pregnant with Mack's baby following a one-night stand last year.

Mack's wife Charity discovered that Mack was the secret father of Chloe's baby Reuben and she ended their marriage.

The farmer rekindled his relationship with Chloe so they could raise their son together, while Charity tried to recover from the breakdown of her relationship.

However, Mack reverted back to his love rat ways when he slept with Charity the night before Reuben's christening and seemed to want to get back with his ex-wife, until he decided to stay with Chloe.

With secrets never staying secret for long in the small village, it's only a certain amount of time before cheating Mack is exposed and the shocking revelation could set off a fatal chain of events.

Mack's cheating secret could lead to a tragic end for his girlfriend Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

After Mack's secret is revealed, it's possible that a devastated Chloe could flee the village with their son Reuben in the back of a car, which could lead to a dangerous car chase as Mack and Charity try to pursue her.

Desperate to stop Chloe from taking Reuben, could Mack accidentally crash into Chloe amidst the chaos and make her car plummet off the cliff?

Is it possible that a terrified Mack tries to save Chloe, but Charity holds him back from the edge of the cliff to stop him from meeting the same fate?

Not much is known about the car crash, but it seems that the love triangle is about to reach a devastating conclusion.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.