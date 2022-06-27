Emmerdale's Nicola makes a desperate plea TONIGHT after shock attack

Emmerdale’s Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) has been reeling from the trauma of being attacked by a group of teenage girls.

Recently in Emmerdale, Nicola was brutally beaten and mugged by a group of girls when Nicola decided to go home early from a night out with Bernice (Samantha Giles) and Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy).

As Nicola recovered from the assault in hospital, Jimmy (Nick Miles), Laurel and Bernice all thought that she was attacked by a man.

Now in the aftermath of the attack, Nicola is still struggling and is terrified that her attackers have returned when she hears a knock on the door.

A shadow appears and a shaking Nicola is relieved when it’s Bernice. As Nicola hides her inner torment, she’s thrown when Bernice suggests she makes the pitch for the Green Initiative with her to the council.

Nicola is left feeling like a prisoner in her own home once Bernice leaves and is desperate to not be left alone.

Nicola was viciously attacked by a bunch of youths. (Image credit: ITV)

She does her best to keep Rodney (Patrick Mower) from leaving and then begs Bernice to come over and help with the presentation.

Rather than share her burden with her loved ones, Nicola is keeping quiet about just how bad she really feels.

But how long will she be able to cope for until she seeks the help she really needs? And will her close ones realise how much she’s struggling before it’s too late?

Later on in the week, Nicola’s grief escalates as she’s terrified to leave the house and go outside.

After a huge amount of chaos, things take a turn for the worse when she hears girls laughing outside and prepares for the fight of her life thinking her attackers have returned.

Petrified, Nicola hits someone over the head, but who is it? And will they be okay?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.