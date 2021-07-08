EURO 2020: England vs Denmark on ITV was the most-watched single-channel football match ever

ITV has today confirmed their exclusive coverage of England vs. Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals is officially the most-watched football match ever broadcast on one channel.

The figures peaked at 27.6 million viewers across ITV, ITV Hub, and STV last night (Wednesday, 7 July). This is the third time ITV has broken the record for the largest single-channel audience, as 27.5 million tuned in to watch England vs Croatia in the 2018 World Cup, and 26 million watched England vs Argentina in 1998. It also blows the record set by England vs Scotland out of the water!

This makes it the biggest peak football audience ever (excluding shared broadcasts), and the biggest peak viewing figure for any genre since the 2012 London Olympic Games!

The match itself had a whistle-to-whistle audience of 23.9 million and peaked at 26.3 million watching on ITV, easily making it the most-watched match of the tournament so far. Expect this number to rise for the final at Wembley on Sunday evening!

If you weren't one of the millions of people who watched England vs Denmark last night, you missed out on watching England secure its place in the EURO 2020 Final this weekend with a 2-1 victory over Denmark in an extremely tense match.

After a 1-1 draw sent the game into extra time, Harry Kane's chance came from a hotly-debated penalty won by Raheem Sterling after he went to ground following a challenge from Denmark's Joakim Mæhle. Dutch referee Danny Makkelie and VAR felt contact was sufficient to award a penalty, despite Danish protests.

The responsibility fell to Harry Kane. Kasper Schmeichel saved Kane's first attempt by getting a hand down to the ball, but Kane seized his chance to send the rebound into the net to secure the Three Lions' second goal of the night!

England advances to take on Italy in the UEFA EURO 2020 final this Sunday, 11 July. Viewers can watch the final on BBC One or ITV, or stream it live on BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub.