Famous Coronation Street cobbles set to have a HUGE makeover

Coronation Street has announced huge changes to the iconic set as two new shops are being added to the infamous cobbles.

The soap has confirmed that a brand new Sainsbury's and Argos will be in Weatherfield after ITV signed a new sponsorship deal with the retailer.

Argos, which will be a part of the Sainsbury's store, will take up residence on Victoria Street and Sainsbury’s bags for life and products will be incorporated into the day-to-day lives of the Weatherfield residents.

Sainsbury's and Argos will take over the Co-op store, which has been a popular shopping spot on the cobbles for six years.

Viewers will first see the change from July 2024 when the hoardings will be up while the new store is finished. The store will be operational on-screen in the coming months and will initially last up to December 2026.

The Weatherfield residents are getting a new shopping spot. (Image credit: ITV)

Laura Boothby, Head of Campaigns at Argos, said: “Coronation Street is one of the country’s most iconic TV shows which our customers know and love, so continuing our sponsorship made perfect sense. With over 800 Sainsbury’s convenience stores across the country, we continue to make it really easy for customers to run in for a pint of milk as well as pick up a last minute birthday gift from Argos. We hope the new store brings familiarness and fun to viewers watching from home and perhaps see Ken Barlow popping in to Click & Collect a new kettle!”

Mark Trinder, ITV Director of Commercial Sales and Partnerships said: “We are proud and excited to be continuing and expanding the relationship between two of the nation’s most loved and recognised brands. In a world where context, creativity and engagement can sometimes suffer, this partnership delivers on all. This has been a detailed and collaborative renewal process for which I’m grateful to the many ITV teams, PHD/Drum and of course to Argos and Sainsbury’s for their approval and ongoing support.”

John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama, and Head of ITV in the North, said: "We've enjoyed a fantastically successful partnership with Argos over the past three years. So we're excited to see this continue and grow with the Brand getting to have some fun with us by bringing a Sainsbury's and Argos store into the heart of Weatherfield. It'll be the talk of The Street what's going on behind those hoardings, I'm sure."

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.