Fred Sirieix reveals terror at taking part in 'Strictly' Christmas special

Fred Sirieix has spoken about the fear he felt taking part in 'Strictly' Christmas special.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is fast approaching and it’s definitely a must-see Christmas TV watch.

First Dates maître d Fred Sirieix is one of the celebrities taking to the dancefloor to impress the judges for this year’s Strictly Christmas special, alongside his professional partner Dianne Buswell.

As he and Dianne brush up on their footwork, Fred revealed to the BBC the anxiety he felt when he received the phone call to take part.

“When I got the call I was as excited as I was scared, I can’t let fear rule me. Because I was so scared I thought I had to do it. It’s about finding that headspace, with myself and Dianne, ignoring everything around us, which is a challenge and I can’t wait.”

Despite his nerves, he’s eager to show off his moves on the ballroom, revealing that: “I am feeling very excited and grateful, it is an unbelievable experience to be part of Strictly, to be dancing with a pro like Dianne, and to challenge myself in a way I never thought I could. I can’t wait for the big day!”

Fred also went on to talk about the intense training involved to prepare for the competition.

“Training has been great, I’m not a dancer, so it’s been hard. It is physical and mental, you have to put the time in. Dianne has been great, she has been honest and she doesn’t sugar coat it, and I love that.”

Other stars taking part in the competition are Adrian Chiles and Jowita Pryzstal, Anne-Marie and Graziano Di Prima, Jay Blades and Luba Mushtuk, Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones, and Moira Stuart with Aljaž Škorjanec.

We’re in for some festive fun for the Strictly Christmas special as we’ll be treated to a stunning group routine starring the celebrities and their professional partners as well as some well-loved Strictly professionals.

The festivities don’t stop there as we’ll also have two very special musical performances from Jamie Cullum and Gary Barlow.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day at 5.10pm— see our TV Guide for full listings. For more information on what to watch this festive season, check out our Christmas TV guide.