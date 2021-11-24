'Strictly' announces Mel Giedroyc is joining Christmas Special

Mel Giedroyc will take to the dancefloor for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2021 special, it's been announced.

The former Bake Off host will be paired with Strictly professional dancer, Neil Jones.

Mel said: “I don’t think I’ve been this excited about Christmas since I got my first guinea-pig from Santa in 1978.”

The Christmas TV news was revealed on last night’s (Tuesday Nov. 23) Strictly: It Takes Two where the former The Great British Bake Off presenter admitted she was nervous for her upcoming stretch on the show.

“Few things. I’ve got to come clean, I’m worried about the bunions, the hernia, the pelvic floors, and going totally blank. Those are my main worries,” Mel explained when host Rylan Clark-Neal asked her if she was worried about anything in her routine.

Mel will be up against among others First Dates maître d Fred Sirieux and The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades in a bid to dazzle the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience with their Christmas inspired routines. Who will lift the coveted Christmas trophy?

Mel’s comedic charm has already won over the nation many times before, during her presenting stints on Children In Need, The Great British Bake Off, and Eurovision- You Decide. As well as her numerous acting roles, one being in the Sky series Hitmen alongside her comedy partner Sue Perkins. But will her dancing skills be able to win over the judges and the nation?

TV and radio star Debbie McGee was the last person to win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2019, along with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

The remaining three contestants are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing 2021 continues on BBC1.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC1 on Christmas Day — see our TV Guide for full listings.