FuboTV is now available on Hisense smart TVs

You can now watch FuboTV on Hisense smart TVs with the VIDAA operating system. That's a big deal because it means if you're rocking one of the popular TVs from the Chinese manufacturer, you'll no longer need to use some other piece of streaming hardware to watch FuboTV.

FuboTV is No. 6 on our list of the largest live streaming services in the United States, with some 455,000 subscribers as of Sept. 30, 2020. (The top entry on that list — Hulu With Live TV — sports 4.1 million subscribers.)

Hisense has a bevy of TVs available, mostly coming in what you'd call the "affordable" category. Some run Roku as the operating system, some run Android TV, and others run Hisense's own VIDAA OS, and that's what FuboTV has added itself to.

In addition, FuboTV now comes pre-installed on every model of the Hisense 9602 smart TV, which is available at Walmart. FuboTV also will have a dedicated button on the remote control.

"Our partnership with VIDAA gives consumers access to live sports, news and entertainment including 4K streams,” Min Kim, vice president, business development, fuboTV, said in a press release. “FuboTV is synonymous with sports, and we’re excited to bring fans straight into the action with the dedicated “Sports” button on Hisense remotes. The VIDAA platform has created a seamless viewing experience for cord-cutters, and we’re thrilled to be bringing fuboTV to their users.”

FuboTV has several plans, starting with Fubo Standard at $59.99 a month for 95 channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR and the ability to watch on two devices at the same time. Fubo Elite makes up the high end, with 153 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, and the ability to watch on up to five devices at once.