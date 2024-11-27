Get in the Thanksgiving spirit with SNL Thanksgiving Special airing tonight, November 27

NBC is starting the Thanksgiving festivities early with A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special airing on Wednesday, November 27, at 9 pm ET/PT. This two-hour special will be stuffed with memorable Thanksgiving-theme sketches — from Adam Sandler’s “Thanksgiving Song” (“turkey for you, turkey for me”) to Adele helping to squabble those tense family arguments — SNL has plenty of material that pokes fun at the annual holiday from its first 50 years.

It’ll be fun to watch A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving, as anyone with access to their local NBC station can tune in, including with a traditional pay-TV provider, live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV) or TV antenna. Or you can subscribe to Peacock, which will have both the 2024 Thanksgiving special the next day (Thanksgiving Day in this case) as well as the ability to watch any classic episode of SNL in case your favorite SNL Thanksgiving skit didn’t make the cut.

This is just one of NBC’s big Thanksgiving specials airing this year. Just before the SNL special at 8 pm ET/PT will be Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, offering a sneak preview of the annual holiday tradition. Then bright and early (8:30 am everywhere) on November 28, the actual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 airs on the network. Festivities continue throughout the day with the 2024 National Dog Show starting at noon and then concludes with a special edition of Sunday Night Football as the Miami Dolphins play the Green Bay Packers starting at 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT.

Back to the SNL special, for fans of the sketch show, this is going to be the only “new” content from the show this week. There is no new episode of Saturday Night Live season 50 on Saturday, November 30, though a rerun is going to air in its usual 11:30 pm ET time slot on NBC. SNL is set to return with a new episode on December 7, with Gladiator 2 star Paul Mescal tapped to host.

Also, this won’t be the only holiday special that SNL is airing this year. A Saturday Night Live Christmas special, which will feature many of the show’s classic Christmas sketches, is set to air on NBC on Wednesday, December 18. Just one of our favorite Christmas TV highlights coming this holiday season.

Once again, A Saturday Night Thanksgiving Special airs at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC.