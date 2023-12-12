Ghosts Christmas baby! Introducing Alison and Mike's new daughter

Ghosts gets a baby in the Christmas special as Alison and Mike show off their new daughter.

In adorable first pictures from the Ghosts Christmas special 2023, the happy couple can be seen cooing over the tiny tot. We won’t spoil the surprise and give away the baby's name, that's a treat for Christmas Day when the comedy airs. And if you’re wondering why the baby's not really tiny, it's because Alison (played by Charlotte Ritchie) gives birth in the story at Halloween.

We found out in Ghosts season 5 that Alison was expecting and the happy couple are enjoying the baby in the festive episode, which is sadly the final one. The ghosts themselves all love the baby except Kitty who feels a bit jealous! Mike's mum Betty is on hand to "help" but soon she’s causing trouble for the new family.

And Mike thought ghosts could cause trouble! (Image credit: BBC)

Laurence Rickard, who plays Tudor nobleman Humphrey and caveman Robin, told What To Watch: "The ghosts are a family and also have that dynamic with Mike and Alison but when this baby arrives they realise 'Actually, that’s the family'. Some of them handle that worse than others! Kitty has always felt kinship with Alison and is the baby of the gang, so jealously comes in!"

The Ghosts team announced that series 5 would be the final season before adding that there would at least also be a Christmas special to enjoy.

Speaking to us earlier in the year, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who plays Mike, said of the special: "It’s Christmassy, it’s in keeping with Ghosts and you’ll laugh and cry at the ending especially. It’s so difficult to write an ending but they’ve done it exceptionally well. Even at the readthrough, it felt fitting and emotional, realising this was the end of that journey we’ve been on for a long time."

The Ghosts Christmas special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One at 7.45 pm.