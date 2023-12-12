Ghosts Christmas baby! Introducing Alison and Mike's new daughter
Bless! Alison and Mike have the perfect Christmas gift in the final ever episode of Ghosts
Ghosts gets a baby in the Christmas special as Alison and Mike show off their new daughter.
In adorable first pictures from the Ghosts Christmas special 2023, the happy couple can be seen cooing over the tiny tot. We won’t spoil the surprise and give away the baby's name, that's a treat for Christmas Day when the comedy airs. And if you’re wondering why the baby's not really tiny, it's because Alison (played by Charlotte Ritchie) gives birth in the story at Halloween.
We found out in Ghosts season 5 that Alison was expecting and the happy couple are enjoying the baby in the festive episode, which is sadly the final one. The ghosts themselves all love the baby except Kitty who feels a bit jealous! Mike's mum Betty is on hand to "help" but soon she’s causing trouble for the new family.
Laurence Rickard, who plays Tudor nobleman Humphrey and caveman Robin, told What To Watch: "The ghosts are a family and also have that dynamic with Mike and Alison but when this baby arrives they realise 'Actually, that’s the family'. Some of them handle that worse than others! Kitty has always felt kinship with Alison and is the baby of the gang, so jealously comes in!"
The Ghosts team announced that series 5 would be the final season before adding that there would at least also be a Christmas special to enjoy.
Speaking to us earlier in the year, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who plays Mike, said of the special: "It’s Christmassy, it’s in keeping with Ghosts and you’ll laugh and cry at the ending especially. It’s so difficult to write an ending but they’ve done it exceptionally well. Even at the readthrough, it felt fitting and emotional, realising this was the end of that journey we’ve been on for a long time."
The Ghosts Christmas special airs on Christmas Day on BBC One at 7.45 pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!