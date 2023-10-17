Ghosts star Mathew Baynton lands first major role since series end

Although we'll be saying goodbye to Mathew Baynton's melodramatic romantic poet, Thomas, when Ghosts season 5 ends very soon, the star has already landed another role in a major new BBC series.

BBC Three is adapting A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, the bestselling young adult thriller by Holly Jackson.

The BBC confirmed that Wednesday's Emma Myers and newcomer Zain Iqbal would be leading the cast as Pip and Ravi back in June 2023. Today, they have today revealed Mathew Baynton (and several other big names) would also be cropping up at some point in the show.

He has landed the role of Elliott Ward, the father of one of Pip's best friends. He'll be joined by Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of Duty, Motherland) and Gary Beadle (Rye Lane, Small Axe), who are playing Leanne and Victor, Pip's mother and father.

"I am beyond thrilled to finally introduce Anna and Gary as Pip’s parents, Leanne and Victor, and Mathew Baynton as Elliot Ward", Holly Jackson said. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d have such an incredible cast and yet — at the same time — it always had to be them, because they are perfect for these characters.”

Filming on A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was completed in September 2023, and Anna Maxwell Martin has revealed just how much she enjoyed being a part of the show. In the same announcement, she commented: "I so enjoyed being part of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder with a really lovely cast, crew and creatives. Can’t wait for all the people who love Holly’s book to see it brought to their screens.”

If you're unfamiliar with the book, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder follows Pip, a teenager who launches her own private investigation into the murder of a schoolgirl Andie Bell by her boyfriend, Sal Singh. Whilst the case was closed by the police, Pip has suspicions Sal wasn't responsible after all, and she sets out to prove who was really responsible.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is due to air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, but does not have a release date at the time of writing. Ghosts season 5 continues Friday at 8.30 pm on BBC One, and the full final season is available to stream on iPlayer.