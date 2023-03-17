Grey's Anatomy sees another shocking cast exit

In what will be a shocker to many Grey’s Anatomy fans, another character is heading off the show in season 19. Barely a month after Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey packed up her three kids and career and ventured to Boston, it looks like her younger sister Dr. Maggie Pierce is also leaving Grey Sloan, as her portrayer Kelly McCreary has announced she is exiting the show after nine seasons. Her last appearance as a series regular is slated for April 13.

As seen in a statement released by Deadline (opens in new tab), McCreary stated:

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support.

"To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter and what the future holds."

For those that have been following Maggie's current storyline in season 19, she's been finding herself at odds with her husband Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill). The latter has taken great exception with Maggie's continued commentary on his career as a surgeon and the two have even taken time to live apart. While we don't know if her marital woes will play a role in Maggie's exit, we imagine the departure will impact the onscreen relationship in some fashion.

On another note, could Maggie be going to Boston to join her big sister Meredith? Considering the relationship the two developed since the former arrived in Seattle during Grey's Anatomy season 10, it would be rather touching if they continued their sisterly bond offscreen.

You can rewatch some of your favorite Maggie moments from Grey’s Anatomy seasons 10-18 on Netflix. For season 19 moments, you’ll have to head to Hulu (Disney Plus in the UK).