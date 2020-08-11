HBO Max is making a series based on the 'One Perfect Shot' Twitter account

If you’re a film enthusiast, then you’ve probably come across the Twitter account One Perfect Shot. Now, said Twitter account is about to get its own television show.

HBO is making a new docuseries based on the account celebrating some of movie’s most iconic moments. The half-hour unscripted series will also sport the "One Perfect Shot" name and will be both produced and narrated by Oscar nominee and Emmy Award winner Ava DuVernay through her production company ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

“There is nothing more fascinating than witnessing the passion and creativity of a filmmaker discussing their craft and dissecting how they pulled off that jaw-dropping shot,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “Narrated by the illustrious Ava Duvernay, this series is sure to ignite and inspire film and television enthusiasts at every level.”

DuVernay says that she’s wanted to create a series about the art of directing for some time and is looking forward to “geeking out” over movies in the series.

“Ava’s concept for “One Perfect Shot” and ARRAY’s attachment to any project intensifies the production value and story quality,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. “As one of today’s most respected filmmakers, Ava is the perfect voice to narrate the journey through the immersive new technology created to showcase the most beloved films of all time,” added Brooke Karzen, Executive Vice President and Head of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

Series synopsis:

Each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.

HBO has yet to announce a release date for the show.