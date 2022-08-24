HBO Max slashes subscription fee by 40%

HBO Max is chopping its year-long subscription fee by up to 42% for a limited time. The deal for the HBO Max streaming service is available now and continues all the way up to October 30. Unusually the discounted offer is available for both new and returning subscribers

The normal price for the HBO Max (ad-free) yearly subscription is $149.99 per year, while the HBO Max year plan with ads costs $99.99 per year. This new deal sees those numbers cut to $104.99 for the ad-free subscription and $69.99 per year for the subscription with ads, about a 30% savings over the standard rate. When compared to what a year's HBO subscription would cost if you were paying monthly — $14.99 for the ad-free monthly plan and $9.99 for the plan with advertising — it works out to be a 42% saving for a full-year subscription.

The details:

The deal is only available for the first year of your subscription and the entire payment, for the year-long subscription, is due upfront.

If you can cancel at any time during the year you can keep watching but you’ll immediately lose access a year from your sign-up date.

The deal is open to both new and returning subscribers (only in the US)

You must sign up through the HBO Max website or participating subscription providers — Roku, Google Play, Apple and Amazon.

The deal can also only be redeemed once and can’t be combined with any HBO Max free trial or another promotional offer.

When the 12-month period is over, if you keep your HBO Max subscription you'll automatically be charged at the current standard rate: $149.99 for ad-free HBO Max and $99.99 for HBO Max with ads.

This discount is only available for the annual plans, not for the monthly subscriptions.

This deal comes at an interesting time for HBO Max. The streaming service has generated a lot of headlines as it has trimmed its programming output, most notably canceling Batgirl and removing a number of movies from the platform entirely.

It also comes after the announcement that HBO Max and Discovery Plus are going to be combined into a single streaming service, expected sometime in the summer of 2023.

HBO Max is the streaming home for all HBO original series, including the new smash hit House of the Dragon, Succession and Winning Time, as well as a number of HBO Max originals, like Hacks, Our Flag Means Death and Julia. The streaming service also has sections that highlight offerings from Turner Classic Movies, Sesame Street, Looney Tunes and more.

