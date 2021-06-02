HBO Max unveils latest original series, ‘Starstruck’

Starstruck is a new HBO Max original series written and starring Rose Matafeo as a millennial from East London who only discovers the morning after sleeping with a guy that he is a famous movie star. We’ve all been there, right?

The show will follow Jessie (Matafeo) and Tom (Nikesh Patel) as they try to make their new relationship work. But as they get closer, the realities of their different lifestyles and the people that inhabit them could put a wrench in things.

Matafeo wrote Starstruck with Alice Snedden, and Karen Maine — who previously directed the indie film Yes, God Yes — was behind the camera.

Starstruck already premiered for U.K. audiences on both HBO Max and BBC iPlayer. The entire first season will now debut exclusively on HBO Max for U.S. audiences as of June 10.

Starstruck feels a bit like a modern-day, gender-swapped take on the Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant movie Notting Hill. See if you agree by watching the trailer below.

After the success of Mare of Easttown, which was so popular it broke HBO Max for about half-an-hour when the finale debuted, HBO Max is hoping to find a new show — or shows — that will continue to boost its subscriber numbers. Starstruck will join a list of other HBO Max originals that include Hacks, The Flight Attendant, Raised by Wolves and Made for Love.

Users can get all that HBO Max has to offer for a monthly subscription fee of $14.99. A new ad-supported version of HBO Max has also just been made available, with a price tag of $9.99. However, not all of the same features are available on both the ad-free HBO Max and ad-supported version, i.e., no 4K and no access to same-day movie releases from Warner Bros.

The ad-supported version will still give you access to all other HBO Max content, which will include Starstruck.