Here's why The Blacklist is not new tonight, June 15

Even Red (James Spader) needs a night off every once in a while, but fans of the crime thriller may be wondering exactly why The Blacklist is not new tonight, June 15? With just a few episodes of The Blacklist season 10, and the series in general, left, what is bumping the show from airing an all-new episode? The US Open.

The 2023 US Open golf tournament runs from Thursday, June 15, through Sunday, June 18. With the tournament taking place at the Los Angeles Country Club, NBC is showing live coverage of the golf action in primetime from 8-11 pm ET on Thursday, June 15, bumping the James Spader-led series from its 8 pm ET/PT time slot. The rest of NBC's Thursday night summer lineup has been reruns, so the US Open is not disrupting any other program tonight.

While the golf runs live during primetime for those on the east coast, coverage stops at 8 pm PT for those out west, leaving a few hours before their local news coverage starts. It is not immediately clear what is going to run in those hours, but it will not be any new content.

It's just for this week though, as The Blacklist season 10 will be back with new episodes as of June 22.

The week off comes as many fans may have just been getting used to The Blacklist airing on Thursdays, after the series made the switch from Sunday nights as of June 1. That move was done to help round out the network's weeknight programming following the conclusion of Law & Order: SVU and its sibling series, which normally filled NBC's Thursday primetime lineup for the 2022-2023 TV season.

It also comes as there are just a handful of episodes left for The Blacklist before its series finale. There are still plenty of questions to be answered in the series, including, whether or not the task force will be shut down? What's going to happen to Ressler? Can Red outlast his long list of enemies?

The silver lining though is that fans have an extra week before they have to say goodbye to The Blacklist. Though they can always rewatch the entire series, including episodes from season 10 on Peacock, or the first nine seasons on Netflix.

As far as the impact the US Open is going to have on the rest of NBC's schedule this weekend: Dateline will not have a new episode on Friday, June 16, while the US Open will air for most of the day on NBC (1-11 pm ET/10 am-8 pm PT) on Saturday and Sunday.