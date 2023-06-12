How to watch 2023 US Open: live stream the golf tournament from around the world

The golf world may be buzzing about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's merger, but there's plenty of excitement to be had on the course, with fans getting to watch the US Open this week, golf's third major tournament of the season following The Masters and the PGA Championship.

The 2023 US Open is taking place on the west coast, which means that for many in the US, the final holes of the competition are going to be taking place in primetime, making the tournament one of the premiere things on TV. But where and how can you watch it?

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the US open.

How to watch 2023 US Open in the US

Coverage of the US Open begins on Thursday, June 15, in the US, with coverage throughout the tournament airing across NBC and USA on TV, as well as streaming on Peacock.

NBC is one of the four main networks in the US, meaning that it is available through all traditional pay-TV cable subscriptions but also through a TV antenna, as the device picks up your local NBC station. If you have or are looking to move on to a live TV streaming service, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTue TV carry NBC as part of their base packages.

USA is a cable channel, which means that it is not necessarily included on all pay-TV subscriptions, but it is on most (just be sure to double check); it also means you can't get it with a TV antenna. As for live TV streaming services, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV carry it.

Peacock, meanwhile, is a standalone streaming platform. You can sign up for Peacock at a starting price of $4.99 per month, which comes with ads. If you want to remove ads, then you need to subscribe to the $9.99 per month plan.

How to watch 2023 US Open in the UK

Sky Sports is going to be the home for 2023 US Open coverage in the UK, with the channel providing more than 45 hours of live coverage across the four tournament days.

To be able to watch Sky Sports, you need a Sky TV subscription. Sky Sports is an extra add-on to a Sky TV plan, costing £24 extra each month. If don’t already have a Sky TV subscription, you can bundle the two for a total of £46 per month.

How to watch 2023 US Open from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the US Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports like Le Mans or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

2023 US Open schedule

The 2023 US Open takes place from Thursday, June 15, to Sunday, June 18. Here is the schedule for the full four-day tournament.

2023 US Open TV schedule (US)

Thursday, June 15

9:40 am-1 pm ET/6:40 am-10 am PT on Peacock

1-8 pm ET/10 am-5 pm PT on USA

8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT on NBC

Friday, June 16

9:40 am-1 pm ET/6:40 am-10 am PT on Peacock

1-8 pm ET/10 am-5 pm PT on USA

8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT on NBC

Saturday, June 17

1-11 pm ET/10 am-8 pm PT on NBC

Sunday, June 18

Noon-1 pm ET/9-10 am PT on Peacock

1-11 pm ET/10 am-8 pm PT on NBC

2023 US Open TV schedule (UK)

Thursday, June 15

3 pm-4 am UK

Friday, June 16

3 pm-4 am UK

Saturday, June 17

6 pm-3 am UK

Sunday, June 18

5 pm-3 am UK

2023 US Open field

Scottie Scheffler (Image credit: David Cannon/Getty Images)

The best players in the world are going to be on hand competing in the 2023 US Open, as they all vie for the major title. Each of the top 10 players in the official world golf rankings are set to play the US Open. In fact, all but one player in the top 50 of the rankings is set to play (Will Zalatoris is done for the year after having back surgery).

Here are some of the big names that you can be rooting for this weekend:

Abraham Ancer

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Brian Harman

Tyrell Hatton

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Tom Kim

Brooks Koepka

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scotti Scheffler

Adam Scott

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

See the full field here.

2023 US Open FAQs

Where is the 2023 US Open? This year's US Open is taking place at The Los Angeles Country Club in, you guessed it, Los Angeles. The club dates back to 1897, but has been in its current location in Beverly Hills since 1911. In its current layout, the course is a par 70. Despite its more than 100-year history, 2023 marks the first time that The Los Angeles Country Club is going to host the US Open.

Who is the favorite to win the 2023 US Open? As of June 12, Vegas Insider has Scottie Scheffler as the favorite to win the 2023 US Open, followed closely by Jon Rahm. Here are the top 10 favorites and their odds: Scott Scheffler: +750

Jon Rahm: +800

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Brooks Koepka: +1100

Patrick Cantlay: +1400

Viktor Hovland: +1800

Xander Schauffle: +2000

Collin Moriakwa: +2000

Jordan Spieth: +2200

Cameron Smith: +2500