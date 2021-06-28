'Holby City' to air TONIGHT as latest BBC1 schedules are confirmed

Holby City fans are in for a treat this week as the medical drama airs a day earlier than usual due to football fixtures for Euro 2020.

The drama, which usually airs on Tuesday evenings on BBC1 will now be shown tonight at 7.50pm, following a double bill of EastEnders.

The change in schedule makes way for England V Germany and Sweeden V Ukraine football matches to air on BBC1 tomorrow evening instead of the soaps.

There is drama heading for Lucky in tonight's Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Holby City heartache

Tonight's episode of Holby City will see the fall out of Kian Madani's death after he tragically died last week of a drug overdose.

The tragedy has hit Lucky (Vineeta Rishi) particularly hard after she had grown close to the troubled surgeon. But, ever the professional, Lucky throws herself into her work and goes above and beyond for a young couple on Darwin who receive a devastating diagnosis.

But she soon finds herself in trouble when it is revealed the woman she is treating has cancer but doesn’t want to tell her partner. However, Lucky thinks he should know, so she decides to tell him herself.

As she’s confronted by Chloe for breaking protocol, an already traumatised Lucky has a complete emotional meltdown on the ward, which only gets worse when it’s exposed that she had been micro-dosing for Kian before he died.

Dom has a new love interest, but are things as they seem? (Image credit: BBC)

Also in tonight's episode Dom (David Ames) settles into his new role as clinical lead on Keller, it seems things are looking up in the love stakes as well. But when he asks new locum registrar Rory out on a date, things aren't quite as they seem.

There is also trouble for Evie after falling out with her dad Fletch who has stopped her seeing boyfriend Andrei. Evie soon finds a friend in her dad’s new girlfriend Jeni Sinclair. But are Jeni's motives entirely well-meaning?

Holby City usually airs on BBC1 on Tuesday evenings at 8.20pm.