‘Home and Away’ star Sam Barrett talks Chloe and Mac feud!

Sam Barrett reveals all on Chloe and Ryder's clash with Mack over their rival food emporium.

Chloe Anderson is about to show just how ruthless she can be after clashing with Salt restaurant owner Mackenzie Hargreaves, Home and Away star Sam Barrett has revealed.

The actress, who joined the soap as Chloe earlier this year, opened up about her character's plans for a taco empire with Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and why Mackenzie (Emily Weir) is NOT on board!

After arriving in Summer Bay to reconnect with ex-stepdad Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), things were going swimmingly for Chloe. She got a waitressing job at Salt, her mum Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) reunited with Ari, and romance blossomed with fellow waiter, Ryder.

Chloe was delighted when mum Mia got back together with her stepdad Ari. (Image credit: Channel 5)

But Ari’s ex-girlfriend Mackenzie, couldn’t bear having any Parata around and gave a furious Chloe the push !

Ryder quit Salt in solidarity and the lovebirds were left kicking their heels until Ryder’s fed-up family insisted they got jobs. That’s when the couple came up with the idea of a food van serving up Mexican tacos.

Sam says it wasn’t a hard decision for Chloe and Ryder to start up their own venture.

“Chloe means business!” she insisted. “She’s always had big dreams and wants to implement them.

“Ryder’s family played a small part in the plan but Chloe wants the best of both worlds, having a great job and a great relationship.

“She is very knowledgeable. She’s a clever girl with lots of hospitality experience and isn’t afraid to draw on that.”

Their venture is almost over before it starts when they fail to get a start-up loan, but Ryder’s family comes to the rescue with an investment, and they’re soon up and running.

Roo offers to invest in Chloe and Ryder’s new business along with Alf and Marilyn. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Mac, however, is left fuming when they park the van right next to her restaurant. She tells them to get lost, saying she’ll report them for not having all the proper permits!

“Chloe is very affronted when Mac tries to put a stop to their food van!” insisted Sam.

“After being fired from Salt without an explanation or apology, Chloe is definitely not handling Mac’s resistance to the new business venture lightly.”

After getting the paperwork sorted, the couple defiantly park near Salt once again and a raging Mac uses a megaphone to lure customers away from their food van and into Salt.

That’s when Chloe ups the ante… she sits down in Salt then jumps up shouting that she’s seen a rat! Mac is forced to get inspectors in, even though she knows Chloe is pulling a fast one.

Mackenzie smells a rat when Chloe terrifies the Salt customers! (Image credit: Channel 5)

“Maybe Chloe has gone a little too far in her revenge on Mac, but it wouldn’t be Chloe if she didn’t take things to the next level!” commented Sam.

“I think Chloe and Ryder are both determined to make sure they are successful, which won’t come without some major setbacks.

“But they really want to make something of themselves and work hard.”

Now that Chloe’s turned chef to realise her dreams, we wondered whether Sam is into cooking – especially after seeing some of the delicious desserts she's posted on her instagram…

“I am! I’m just into food though, mostly,” she laughed. “I enjoy cooking, food being cooked for me, eating all the food. Yum!”

We’re looking forward to seeing what Chloe and Ryder will be serving up… including any more just desserts for Mac!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5