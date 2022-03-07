How to watch 2022 ACM Awards
Country music honors its best with the 2022 ACM Awards.
Billed as “country music’s party of the year,” the Academy of Country Music is hosting the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7. The annual awards (the longest running in the country music industry) honor the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, as well as featuring exciting performances.
Among those expected to be a part of the 2022 ACM Awards are Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Brittney Spencer, Jason Aldean, Lady A, Luke Bryan and more.
Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the 2022 ACM Awards.
What time is the 2022 ACM Awards?
March 7 at 8 pm ET/1 am UK.
How to watch the 2022 ACM Awards
The ACM Awards are going to be a streaming exclusive, as the awards show will only be available as a livestream on Prime Video in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on March 7/8. The stream will feature no commercial interruptions.
Anyone who is signed up for an Amazon Prime account has access to Prime Video and can watch the 2022 ACM Awards live. If you’re not signed up, a 30-day free trial is available.
Prime Video will also be the place to watch the official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show, which will stream starting at 7 pm ET/midnight UK.
If you’re unable to watch the 2022 ACM Awards live, Prime Video will make the full ceremony and a special performances-only rebroadcast available on its free, ad-supported streaming platform IMDb TV starting on March 8 at 8 pm ET/1 am UK.
2022 ACM Awards nominees
Here is the full list of 2022 ACM Awards nominees.
Entertainer of the Year:
- Carrie Underwood
- Chris Stapleton
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
Female Artist of the Year:
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
Male Artist of the Year:
- Chris Stapleton
- Jimmie Allen
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Thomas Rhett
Duo of the Year:
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Locash
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year:
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Cadillac Three
Album of the Year:
- 29: Written in Stone — Carly Pearce
- Country Again: Side A — Thomas Rhett
- Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen
- Famous Friends — Chris Young
- The Marfa Tapes — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Single of the Year:
- "Buy Dirt" — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
- "Famous Friends" — Chris Young and Kane Brown
- "Fancy Like" — Walker Hayes
- "If I Didn’t Love You" —Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- "You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year:
- "7 Summers" — Morgan Wallen
- "Buy Dirt" — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
- "Fancy Like" — Walker Hayes
- "Knowing You" — Kenny Chesney
- "Things a Man Oughta Know" — Lainey Wilson
Video of the Year:
- "Drunk (and I Don't Want to Go Home)" — Elle King and Miranda Lambert
- "Famous Friends" — Chris Young and Kane Brown
- " I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" — Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
- "If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- "Never Wanted to be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Event of the Year:
- Buy Dirt — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
- Famous Friends — Chris Young and Kane Brown
- Half of My Hometown — Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
- If I Didn’t Love You — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- Never Wanted to be That Girl — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Songwriter of the Year:
- Ashley Gorley
- Hardy
- Jesse Frasure
- Josh Osborne
- Nicolle Galyon
Some of the 2022 ACM winners have already been announced, including New Female Artist of the Year for Laney Wilson and New Male Artist of the Year for Parker McCollum.
Additional nominees can be found on the ACM Awards website.
2022 ACM Awards hosts
Dolly Parton will host the two-hour livestreamed awards ceremony, with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett taking part as the country legend’s co-hosts.
2022 ACM Awards performers
In addition to hosting duties, Dolly Parton will also perform during the ACM Awards with Kelsea Ballerini. Other performers for the awards ceremony include:
- Brittney Spencer
- Brothers Osborn
- Carrie Underwood
- Chris Young
- Eric Church
- Jason Aldean
- Jordan Davis
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Walker Hayes
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden
- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
- Breland
- Gabby Barrett
- Jimmie Allen
- Kelly Clarkson
- Lady A
- Parker McCollum
- Lainey Wilson
