How to watch 2022 ACM Awards

Billed as “country music’s party of the year,” the Academy of Country Music is hosting the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7. The annual awards (the longest running in the country music industry) honor the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, as well as featuring exciting performances.

Among those expected to be a part of the 2022 ACM Awards are Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Brittney Spencer, Jason Aldean, Lady A, Luke Bryan and more.

Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the 2022 ACM Awards.

What time is the 2022 ACM Awards?

March 7 at 8 pm ET/1 am UK.

How to watch the 2022 ACM Awards

The ACM Awards are going to be a streaming exclusive, as the awards show will only be available as a livestream on Prime Video in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand on March 7/8. The stream will feature no commercial interruptions.

Anyone who is signed up for an Amazon Prime account has access to Prime Video and can watch the 2022 ACM Awards live. If you’re not signed up, a 30-day free trial is available.

Prime Video will also be the place to watch the official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show, which will stream starting at 7 pm ET/midnight UK.

If you’re unable to watch the 2022 ACM Awards live, Prime Video will make the full ceremony and a special performances-only rebroadcast available on its free, ad-supported streaming platform IMDb TV starting on March 8 at 8 pm ET/1 am UK.

2022 ACM Awards nominees

Here is the full list of 2022 ACM Awards nominees.

Entertainer of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Chris Stapleton

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Female Artist of the Year:

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Male Artist of the Year:

Chris Stapleton

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

Album of the Year:

29: Written in Stone — Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A — Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album — Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends — Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Single of the Year:

"Buy Dirt" — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" — Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Fancy Like" — Walker Hayes

"If I Didn’t Love You" —Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year:

"7 Summers" — Morgan Wallen

"Buy Dirt" — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

"Fancy Like" — Walker Hayes

"Knowing You" — Kenny Chesney

"Things a Man Oughta Know" — Lainey Wilson

Video of the Year:

"Drunk (and I Don't Want to Go Home)" — Elle King and Miranda Lambert

"Famous Friends" — Chris Young and Kane Brown

" I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" — Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Never Wanted to be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Event of the Year:

Buy Dirt — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Famous Friends — Chris Young and Kane Brown

Half of My Hometown — Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

If I Didn’t Love You — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Never Wanted to be That Girl — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Hardy

Jesse Frasure

Josh Osborne

Nicolle Galyon

Some of the 2022 ACM winners have already been announced, including New Female Artist of the Year for Laney Wilson and New Male Artist of the Year for Parker McCollum.

Additional nominees can be found on the ACM Awards website .

2022 ACM Awards hosts

Dolly Parton will host the two-hour livestreamed awards ceremony, with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett taking part as the country legend’s co-hosts.

2022 ACM Awards performers

In addition to hosting duties, Dolly Parton will also perform during the ACM Awards with Kelsea Ballerini. Other performers for the awards ceremony include: