Whether you're a fan of Tom Brady, the New England Patriots or just football in general, 80 for Brady is a comedy to keep an eye on. Inspired by a true story of some die-hard Brady fans, the 2023 new movie stars Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin and is now available for you to watch.

WTW's 80 for Brady review praises the four all-time great actresses, who prove to be a riot together and carry the movie. The general consensus of critics seems to agree, with the movie is currently "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

Interested? Here is what you need to know about how to watch 80 for Brady right now.

How to watch 80 for Brady in movie theaters

80 for Brady is now playing exclusively in US movie theaters. To see when and where it is playing near you, check out your local movie theater websites or Fandango (opens in new tab), which shows you showtimes for theaters throughout your area.

The movie is only planning on playing in a handful of countries outside of the US right now, and the UK is not one of them at this time.

Trips to the movie theater can be pricey these days, but there are ways to minimize the hit on your wallet. One way is movie theater subscription and membership deals, which allow you to sign up for a program that provides free, discounted for a monthly allotment of movies for a monthly fee. A number of movie theater chains in the US and UK offer these type of plans. MoviePass is also an option in the US, which works with multiple US theater chains.

How to stream 80 for Brady

80 for Brady is not currently available to stream, as the movie has its first run exclusively in movie theaters. However, we are pretty much certain we know where the comedy is going to be available when it does make its way to streaming.

As a Paramount movie, 80 for Brady is almost certainly going to have its streaming premiere on Paramount Plus. When that'll be is TBD, but movies typically go about 30-45 days before making their streaming debut.

We'll also keep this page updated on when 80 for Brady is available to rent through digital on-demand.

What else to know about 80 for Brady

While the screen legends of Field, Fonda, Moreno and Tomlin headline 80 for Brady, the movie features a swath of fun cameos, including Harry Hamlin, Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, Alex Moffat, Rob Corddry, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches and, of course, Tom Brady.

Check out the trailer for 80 for Brady right here: