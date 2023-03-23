Sometimes you just need a good cry when you're watching a movie, and among the slate of 2023 new movies, A Good Person, could be one that does the job. The movie is out now, but how can you watch A Good Person?

Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman headline the drama, which follows a woman named Allison who is trying to piece her life back together after being involved in a car accident that killed the woman who was going to be her sister-in-law. She forms a surprising connection with the grieving father.

If that sounds like your cup of tea, here's where you can watch A Good Person right now.

How to watch A Good Person in movie theaters

A Good Person opens in movie theaters everywhere on March 24, and at least for the time being that is the only way to watch the movie, as it enjoys an exclusive run on the big screen.

To see where A Good Person is playing near you, visit your local movie theater's website or check out Fandango (opens in new tab), which can give you all the locations and showtimes where the movie is playing in your broader area.

The price of movie tickets admittedly aren't cheap these days, but there are ways to lessen the hit on your wallet. One is movie theater subscription and membership deals that offer discounted (sometimes free) tickets or a set number of tickets allotment for a monthly fee; deals on concessions are also often included. Many movie theater chains in the US and UK offer these types of programs, plus there are some third-party services, like MoviePass.

Is A Good Person streaming?

As of right now, A Good Person is not streaming or available through digital on-demand. So if you want to see the movie sooner rather than later, you're going to need to head out to the theater.

There's no info yet on when A Good Person is going to head online, but when that becomes available we'll share it here.

What else to know about A Good Person

Florence Pugh has become quite the draw for movie fans. The Oscar-nominated actress is coming off a busy 2022 that saw her star in The Wonder, Don't Worry Darling and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. 2023 looks to be just as big, as in addition to A Good Person she is set to appear in blockbusters Oppenheimer and Dune Part Two.

She stars alongside screen legend Morgan Freeman for the first time. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for his iconic voice, has starred in a number of classics, including Glory, The Shawshank Redemption, Bruce Almighty and The Dark Knight franchise.

Other A Good Person cast members include Molly Shannon, Celeste O'Connor, Chinaza Uche and Zoe Lister-Jones. Zach Braff (Garden State) wrote and directed the movie.

As of publication, A Good Person has a 61% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

Watch the trailer for the movie directly below.