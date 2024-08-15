All signs point to a passing of the torch for the long-running sci-fi/horror franchise Alien, as Alien: Romulus is now playing with an entirely new cast and a new director steering the ship. Whether you're an established fan eager for another outing with the Xenomorphs or experiencing an Alien movie for the first time, we've got all the info you need on how to watch Alien: Romulus right now.

One of the last big summer blockbuster movies of 2024, Alien: Romulus has been getting plenty of buzz, as evidenced by WTW's four-star Alien: Romulus review and the movie's "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes .

Here's how you can watch Alien: Romulus right now wherever you are.

How to watch Alien: Romulus in movie theaters

The only place you can watch Alien: Romulus at this point is in movie theaters, as it is now playing exclusively on the big screen worldwide.

To find out when and where Alien: Romulus is playing near you, check out Fandango , which allows you to see all of the locations in your area where the movie is playing and available showtimes. You can also purchase your ticket directly through the website.

If you have a particular movie theater that you like to frequent, you can check if it is playing there and also potentially save on a ticket if you have a movie theater subscription or membership. These programs, offered by a range of movie theater chains in the US and UK, allow movie fans to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other theater-going perks.

Is Alien: Romulus streaming?

No, you cannot stream Alien: Romulus right now, or rent/buy it through a digital on-demand platform.

We don't have any details on Alien: Romulus' home viewing plans, but most likely it'll make its way to digital on-demand first before heading to streaming. As a 20th Century Studios movie, Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK are its likely streaming homes whenever it does become available. For reference, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hit theaters on May 10 and then premiered on Hulu on August 2.

We'll keep this page updated as details on Alien: Romulus at-home plans are shared.

What else to know about Alien: Romulus

Fede Alvarez, the director of Don't Breathe, has taken on directing duties for Alien: Romulus, following in the footsteps of Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien and the most recent prequels, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. Alvarez also co-wrote the script with Rodo Sayagues, here is the official synopsis:

"While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

In addition to a new director, the movie features an entirely new cast, made up of rising stars. This includes Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Aileen Wu.

If you're wondering if you need to have seen any of the previous Alien movies to understand Alien: Romulus, we have this spoiler-free explainer to give you the basics.

Check out the trailer for Alien: Romulus right here: