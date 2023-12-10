How to watch An Audience with Kylie online, on TV and from anywhere

A longtime highlight of ITV’s festive schedule, An Audience with… returns this weekend with An Audience with Kylie. This will be the pop star’s second time hosting the iconic show, having previously taken the reins in 2001. But with over 20 years since the Aussie’s last special, fans can expect a much different evening this time around.

You can watch An Audience with Kylie for FREE in the UK on the ITVX streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch An Audience with Kylie on ITVX from anywhere with a VPN .

An Audience with Kylie promises to kick off the Christmas TV season with a bang as the singer delivers an evening of her greatest hits, some personal stories, answers a few questions and introduces a few very special guests. Recorded at the start of December in the legendary Royal Albert Hall, the show took place in front of an illustrious audience of VIP guests from the worlds of music, TV and film, sports and more.

The An Audience with… strand on ITV dates back to the early 1980s and has since become somewhat of a British institution. Kylie Minogue is the latest in a long line of stars to host one of these special events, with previous names including Elton John, the Spice Girls and Adele. Whether you’re an old school Kylie fan or discovered the musician through recent smash hit Padam Padam, this is not one to miss.

Ready for an evening of music and more with the global superstar? Here's how to watch An Audience with Kylie online and from anywhere. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch An Audience with Kylie in the UK

On a night like this, you want to make sure you're tuned in and you can catch An Audience with Kylie on ITV in the UK on Sunday, December 10 at 7:45pm. The entertainment spectacular will also be available to watch online on the channel's ITVX streaming service, so all the lovers of the pop star can catch up there. ITV and ITVX are free to watch for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how further down this page.

How to watch An Audience with Kylie in Australia

Australia was never going to miss out on this special evening with their home grown pop sensation and, while those Down Under will have to wait a little while, An Audience with Kylie will air especially for you on Channel 7 and its streaming service 7plus sometime in the new year.

If you're a Brit abroad who simply can't wait to see Kylie do her thing, you can download a VPN to port you back to the UK and watch that way. Full details on how to do that just below.

Can I watch An Audience with Kylie in the US?

You should be so lucky. Sadly there's no news of An Audience with Kylie airing in the States at present.

If you're a British viewer travelling in the US and just can't get the thought of watching out of your head, good news, you can use a VPN to enjoy the one-off event just like you would at home. Full details below.

How to watch An Audience with Kylie with a VPN

You can watch An Audeince with Kylie on ITVX by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

To save you spinning around the web looking, our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. You can read more about the best VPN services on TechRadar.

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

An Audience with Kylie sneak peek

All you need to know about An Audience with Kylie

What can fans expect? Speaking to ITV, Kylie says: "I’m putting together a selection of hits from throughout the years; some with a twist! We will all feel at home at the Royal Albert Hall and share some trips down memory lane. As for what questions I will be asked by the audience, we’ll have to wait and see!"

How can fans at home celebrate? Kylie says: "I want everyone to feel like they are there with us, as they are in spirit! Have some friends over, get the snacks in and perhaps even pop a bottle of something!"

What's the significance of the Royal Albert hall? The hall was opened by Queen Victoria in 1871 and named for her husband. Many of the world's leading artists from a hugely diverse range of genres have appeared on its stage. It has hosted the BBC Proms every summer since 1941 and hosts around 390 shows in the main auditorium each year with a further 400ish events in the non-auditorium spaces. Over its life the hall has hosted people from various fields, including suffragette meetings, speeches from Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein, boxing featuring Lennox Lewis and Muhammad Ali and concerts from performers such as Eric Clapton and Shirley Bassey.

Is An Audience with Kylie being broadcast live? The show itself took place on Friday, December 1, but with tickets in high demand, it was completely sold out. But audiences can still enjoy the show this weekend from thew comfort of their living rooms.