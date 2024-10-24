How to watch Before: stream the new Billy Crystal thriller online
A child psychiatrist meets his match
Comedy actor Billy Crystal is making a move into the dramatic thriller side of TV with the new TV series Before.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Airing from: Friday, October 25
Episodes: 10
Free trial: Apple TV Plus free trials
Premiering on Friday, October 25, Before is about a child psychiatrist mourning the death of his wife who is assigned a young boy to work with. This boy seems to have some kind of odd connection with the psychiatrist’s past and they get close.
That suggests that Before will be a heartwarming drama but it promises to be anything but — it’s set to be a thriller, so everyone will likely have some nasty secrets.
Interested? Here’s how to watch Before including its release schedule and streaming options.
How to watch Before
You can watch Before in one place and one place only: Apple TV Plus. The show is an original production by the streamer and won’t be broadcast on TV.
Apple TV Plus is a premium streaming service which has lots of TV shows and a few movies too, and you can get access for $9.99 / £8.99 per month. Don’t get it confused for the MLS plan which is for sports streaming.
Episode release dates
The first two episodes of Before will air on Friday, October 25, and new ones will come out weekly from then. Here’s that full episode release calendar:
- Episode 1 — Friday, October 25
- Episode 2 — Friday, October 25
- Episode 3 — Friday, November 1
- Episode 4 — Friday, November 8
- Episode 5 — Friday, November 15
- Episode 6 — Friday, November 22
- Episode 7 — Friday, November 29
- Episode 8 — Friday, December 6
- Episode 9 — Friday, December 13
- Episode 10 — Friday, December 20
How to watch Before for free
Some people might be interested in watching Before but aren’t too sure about paying the fees for Apple TV Plus. Luckily there’s an option for you.
Apple offers many options for new (and sometimes returning) subscribers to sign up without paying, for trial periods lasting between a month and twelve months. The majority of these are offered to people who are customers to other services, like gyms or cell contracts, but some are for everyone.
To see whether you’re eligible for such a period and find out how, we’ve got a guide on Apple TV Plus free trials you can use.
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.