How to watch Before: stream the new Billy Crystal thriller online

Comedy actor Billy Crystal is making a move into the dramatic thriller side of TV with the new TV series Before.

Quick links Streaming: Apple TV Plus

Airing from: Friday, October 25

Episodes: 10

Free trial: Apple TV Plus free trials

Premiering on Friday, October 25, Before is about a child psychiatrist mourning the death of his wife who is assigned a young boy to work with. This boy seems to have some kind of odd connection with the psychiatrist’s past and they get close.

That suggests that Before will be a heartwarming drama but it promises to be anything but — it’s set to be a thriller, so everyone will likely have some nasty secrets.

Interested? Here’s how to watch Before including its release schedule and streaming options.

How to watch Before

You can watch Before in one place and one place only: Apple TV Plus. The show is an original production by the streamer and won’t be broadcast on TV.

Apple TV Plus is a premium streaming service which has lots of TV shows and a few movies too, and you can get access for $9.99 / £8.99 per month. Don’t get it confused for the MLS plan which is for sports streaming.



The first two episodes of Before will air on Friday, October 25, and new ones will come out weekly from then. Here’s that full episode release calendar:

Episode 1 — Friday, October 25

Episode 2 — Friday, October 25

Episode 3 — Friday, November 1

Episode 4 — Friday, November 8

Episode 5 — Friday, November 15

Episode 6 — Friday, November 22

Episode 7 — Friday, November 29

Episode 8 — Friday, December 6

Episode 9 — Friday, December 13

Episode 10 — Friday, December 20

How to watch Before for free

Some people might be interested in watching Before but aren’t too sure about paying the fees for Apple TV Plus. Luckily there’s an option for you.

Apple offers many options for new (and sometimes returning) subscribers to sign up without paying, for trial periods lasting between a month and twelve months. The majority of these are offered to people who are customers to other services, like gyms or cell contracts, but some are for everyone.

To see whether you’re eligible for such a period and find out how, we’ve got a guide on Apple TV Plus free trials you can use.