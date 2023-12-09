How to watch Byron Allen Presents: A Merry Soulful Christmas online or on TV

If you've so far struggled to get into the festive spirit, then Byron Allen Presents: A Merry Soulful Christmas might just be the singalong special to get you in the mood. While he's been linked with snapping up rival network ABC, billionaire TV mogul Allen will be the host with the festive most on CBS this Saturday for a musical tribute to Christmases past and present.

You can watch Byron Allen Presents: A Merry Soulful Christmas in the US but don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can stream it from anywhere with a VPN.

According to CBS, the two-hour special is set to provide "a perfect opportunity to gather the family, relax, and immerse in the magic of the holiday season through the power of music."

While CBS are keeping a tight lip on just who those music icons are that are set to feature on the show, Allen's standing in the industry suggests we'll be getting some big names belting out soulful renditions of Christmas classics.

How to watch Byron Allen Presents: A Merry Soulful Christmas in the US

Airing on CBS, anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna can watch Byron Allen Presents: A Merry Soulful Christmas on their local CBS station. Live TV streaming services that carry CBS are also going to have the special, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you prefer to rely just on streaming services, Paramount Plus is also going to have the special. Those who subscribe to Paramount Plus with Showtime can watch it when it airs on Saturday, December 9, while all Paramount Plus subscribers can watch it on-demand the next day, on Sunday December 10.

How to watch Byron Allen Presents: A Merry Soulful Christmas Celebration in the UK

Unfortunately, Byron Allen Presents: A Merry Soulful Christmas Celebration isn't set to be available to watch online or on TV in the UK.

How to watch Byron Allen Presents: A Merry Soulful Christmas Celebration in Australia

Its the same story Down Under unfortunately, with no confirmed plans for any broadcaster in the region to show this festive special.

Byron Allen Presents: A Merry Soulful Christmas Celebration is set to air on CBS as part of their holiday season programming on Saturday, December 9, at 8pm ET.