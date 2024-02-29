One of the biggest movie events of 2024, Dune: Part Two is now playing everywhere. But does that mean it is only available in movie theaters, or does everywhere include digital options to watch the epic sci-fi movie at home?

Arguably the most anticipated spring movie (and quite possible all of the 2024 new movies), Dune: Part Two is the sequel to 2021's Dune, Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi tome. The first Dune was critically-praised, won six Oscars and actually did quite well at the box office considering we were still coming out of the pandemic and it was available on streaming not too long after it debuted in movie theaters. All of that has movie fans amped up to watch Dune: Part Two.

Find out exactly how you can do that right now below, including what we know about the movie's streaming plans.

How to watch Dune: Part Two in movie theaters

Dune: Part Two is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide.

It's worth noting that there are multiple ways you can watch Dune: Part Two on the big screen. It is playing on standard screens, but is also being shown in IMAX, Dolby Cinema and in 70mm where available.

To find out where, when and in what format you can watch Dune: Part Two, you can check out the movie's official website or Fandango or to find all of the locations and times that Dune: Part Two is playing in your area. If you specifically want to find an IMAX showing of the movie, you can check out if where those are on the IMAX website. You can also purchase your tickets online directly through these sites.

Another option to get Dune: Part Two tickets and also potentially save on the outing is with movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs provide movie fans with free, discounted or a monthly allotment of movie tickets (often with a recurring subscription, though some free programs are available). They also offer deals on concessions and other theatergoing perks.

Is Dune: Part Two streaming?

Dune: Part Two is not available to stream right now, and unlike its predecessor is probably going to have a bit of a wait for it to become available for at-home viewing.

There has been no info on when Dune: Part Two is going to premiere on either digital on-demand or streaming platforms. However, because Dune: Part Two is a Warner Bros. movie, you can bet that it'll land on Max when it does become available to stream.

With that in mind, if you're trying to gauge when Dune: Part Two will come to streaming, the best examples to look at are recent Warner Bros. hits Barbie and Wonka. Barbie premiered in movie theaters in July 2023 and didn't land on Max until December of that year. As for Wonka, it was a December 2023 release and is set to make its Max debut on March 8. So our guess is that it’ll be at least three months before Dune: Part Two is available on streaming (though a digital on-demand release should come before, however long it takes to hit streaming).

What else to know about Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two is a star-studded epic, with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Charlotte Rampling and Christopher Walken among the cast.

Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The Denis Villeneuve-directed movie is earning rave reviews once again. What to Watch's Dune: Part Two review gave the movie four stars, while it is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes , at an impressive 95%.

Watch the trailer for Dune: Part Two right here: