With awards season out of the way, it's time for blockbusters to take over, and what better way to start the season than with a high fantasy adventure courtesy of one of 2023's new movies, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Paramount and Hasbro have teamed up to bring the world's most famous tabletop role-playing game to the big screen for the first time in decades in an action-packed caper featuring all manner of famous faces. But how can you watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

If you're looking to set off on a fantastical new adventure, here's where you can watch the D&D movie right now.

How to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in movie theaters

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases in movie theaters around the world on Friday, March 31. This will be the only way you'll be able to watch the D&D movie for now, as Honor Among Thieves is getting an exclusive run on the big screen.

The film originally premiered at the opening night of SXSW 2023 on Friday, March 10. Subsequently, there have been a number of preview screenings, but that wide release will make it possible for fans around the world to get in on the action.

To check whether Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is playing at a theater near you, head over to your local movie theater's website. You could also check out a site like Fandango (opens in new tab), which can show you all the locations and showtimes near to you.

With movie ticket prices being as expensive as they are these days, it's always worth checking out the latest movie theater subscription and membership deals, as they can offer everything from discounted (or even free!) tickets, a set number of monthly tickets, and deals on concessions are often included too. Plenty of theater chains in the UK and the US offer these programs, and there are third-party providers like MoviePass.

Is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves streaming?

Not yet! At the time of writing, the D&D movie is about to hit theaters, so it won't be streaming for a little while yet.

When it does, however, we have a good idea of where it's likely to go. As Paramount has distributed Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (alongside eOne), we expect the film will likely crop up on Paramount Plus once its theatrical run comes to an end.

What else to know about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

With the disastrous Dungeons & Dragons movie from the early 2000s still lingering in our memory, fans have been feeling fairly nervous about a new big-screen adaptation.

Unlike that previous effort, Honor Among Thieves looks set to be a crowdpleaser. This high fantasy action-comedy throws us in with Edgin (Chris Pine) and his companion Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), who assemble an unorthodox team that includes shapeshifting druid Doric (Sophia Lillis) and the bumbling sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith) to recover an artifact from their former party member, Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant).

During their adventure, they also cross paths with the Red Wizard, Sofina (Daisy Head), and the righteous paladin, Xenk (Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page), along with a whole host of fantasy creatures and, you guessed it, a couple of dragons, to boot.

At the time of writing, the film has a 91% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). In our Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves review, we said the film "lives and breathes the spirit of the game" to make it a silly swords-and-sorcery action-comedy that exceeds our expectations.

You can find the latest trailer below: