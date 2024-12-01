How to watch Earth Abides: stream the sci-fi miniseries online

Humans have vanished in the new sci-fi miniseries Earth Abides, which debuts on Monday, December 2, in what could be one of the best shows of late 2024 for people who like post-apocalypse stories.

Based on a 1949 novel by George R. Stewart, Earth Abides is about a man who emerges from isolation to discover that most of humanity has been totally wiped out by a plague. He has to wander this new world and find some new meaning in it.

Earth Abides stars Alexander Ludwig in the main role with Jessica Frances Dukes and Aaron Tveit, and it was written by the same person who wrote Tom Hanks movie Sully.

If you're a fan of sci-fi or post-apocalypse drama, this could be the perfect show for you. So here's how to watch Earth Abides.



How to watch Earth Abides in the US

In the US, Earth Abides will be releasing on the streaming service MGM Plus, and you'll be able to watch its episodes from Monday, December 2.

MGM Plus costs $6.99 per month or $58.99 for a yearly pass. It's also available through Black Friday streaming deals: if you have Prime Video it's in the Prime Video channel streaming deals for $1.75 per month for your first two months, while if you have a Roku device there's a Roku Channel deal which brings the price down to 99 cents for your first two months.



How to watch Earth Abides in the UK

I'm afraid to say that no streaming information has been shared on how you can watch Earth Abides in the UK. That makes it likely that the show won't air there straight away.

MGM Plus launched in the UK in April, so Earth Abides might release on this at some point. It's available through a Prime Video channel but not as a standalone platform.

How to watch Earth Abides in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch Earth Abides by logging into the streaming service Stan, which will get episodes of the show.

You won't have to wait to see the show, with episodes landing on Monday, December 2, just like in the US.

Stan costs $12 for its base tier and it goes up to $16 for standard and $21 for premium package.

How to watch Earth Abides everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Earth Abides, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!