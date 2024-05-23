Who's ready for another trip down the Fury Road? That's what lies in store with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, one of the summer blockbuster movies that WTW is most pumped for this summer. But how can you watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

It's been nine years since George Miller blew audiences away with his fourth Mad Max movie, Mad Max: Fury Road. But while the titular hero (Tom Hardy taking over for Mel Gibson) was at the center of all the action, it was the new character of Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron, that stole the show. So much so that Miller made this new movie as a prequel to dive more into Furiosa's backstory. Though it took nearly a decade to make and swaps out Theron for Anya Taylor-Joy, as our Furiosa review indicates it's another "ferocious" and "exhilarating" movie.

Find out how you can experience Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga for yourself with all the information you need to watch it right now.

How to watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in movie theaters

As of May 24 (though early screenings are taking place on May 23), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide.

To find out where, when and in what format Furiosa is playing near you (the movie is being shown on IMAX screens where available) you should check out the movie's website or Fandango . Both options will show you all of the theaters playing the movie in your area and available showtimes. You can also purchase your tickets for the movie directly through those sites.

If you have a favorite movie theater but you're interested in potentially saving money on your trips to see movies there, you should also look into movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by a number of movie theater chains in the US and UK, these programs allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other special treats.

Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga streaming?

You cannot stream Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga right now, as the movie is only playing in movie theaters.

As for what we can expect with streaming and at-home viewing, we can only speculate right now as there are no concrete details. As a Warner Bros. movie, Furiosa will almost certainly make its streaming debut on Max. But before that, the movie is expected to become available to rent via digital on-demand platforms.

If you're trying to get a sense of the timeline for when Furiosa may be available to watch at home, we can look at Dune: Part Two as a recent example. That epic movie, currently the highest-grossing movie of 2024, took about six weeks to arrive on digital on-demand platforms, and about 10 weeks to land on streaming. Though in some cases, the wait has been longer, like with Warner Bros’ 2023 big blockbuster Barbie, which didn't hit streaming until December after a July release.

We'll update this page as info on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's streaming and at-home viewing plans become available.

What else to know about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

In addition to our positive review of the movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a hit with many critics, as it was quickly "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes , with a positive score of 88% as of publication.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Watch the trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga directly below to get a preview of the epic action movie: