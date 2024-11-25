How to watch Get Millie Black: stream the crime drama online or on TV

A new crime drama premiering this week is Get Millie Black, a British-made Jamaican-set crime drama which is going to release on Monday, November 25.

Get Millie Black is about the titular detective, played by Tamara Lawrance, who leaves Scotland Yard for Jamaica in order to deal with missing persons cases. One such case involves another British detective, who travels to Kingston to meet Black.

The series is created by author Marlon James, though it's not based on one of his books.

If you're a crime drama fan or just want to enjoy a show set in sunny Jamaica at this cold time of year, here's how to watch Get Millie Black.



How to watch Get Millie Black in the US

Get Millie Black will be available to watch in the US from Monday, November 25, and there are two different methods you can use to see it.

The first is on the streaming service Max, which starts at $9.99 for a monthly subscription. The second is on the HBO channel, which will air the episode at 9 pm ET/PT. If you don't have access to this channel then some of the live TV streaming services offer it as an add-on package including Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

Both Max and HBO will air the episodes at the same schedule, and you can see the full release date plan here:

Episode 1: Monday, November 25

Episode 2: Monday, December 2

Episode 3: Monday, December 9

Episode 4: Monday, December 16

Episode 5: Monday, December 23

That means you'll be able to binge the whole series by late-December, if you don't want to wait for each episode.

How to watch Get Millie Black in the UK

Despite Get Millie Black being a British-made show, you won't be able to watch it in the UK until 2025. An exact release date hasn't been confirmed, but we know for sure that it'll be in the new year.

When it does come out, we know that it'll come to Channel 4. Given that Channel 4 confusingly named its streaming service the same as its TV channel, we don't know whether that means it'll play on TV or online. Probably the latter, possibly the former too, and we'll update you when we find out when and where.

How to watch Get Millie Black in Australia

In Australia, Get Millie Black will be available to watch from Tuesday, November 26, or one day after the US, and its full schedule follows suit. Here's when each episode comes out:

Episode 1: Tuesday, November 26

Episode 2: Tuesday, December 3

Episode 3: Tuesday, December 10

Episode 4: Tuesday, December 17

Episode 5: Tuesday, December 24

You can watch Get Millie Black on the streaming service Binge, which will be airing all of the episodes.

Binge starts at $10 per month for its basic plan, which allows for SD streaming. For $19 per month you can sign up for Binge Standard which lets you watch in a higher resolution.

How to watch Get Millie Black everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Get Millie Black, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!