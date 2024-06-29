How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3: stream the new episode

The newest season of House of the Dragon continues to impress fans with its warring Westeros and the decline of the bloodline of the Targaryens, and season 2 episode 3 comes out on Sunday, June 30.

This Game of Thrones spin-off continues into its 13th episode and fans are loving House of the Dragon season 2 as much as the first season and the glory days of GoT.

The show continues to show a Westeros descending into disarray and war, as the Targaryen family bickers and fights with itself and dragons continue to mess about. And after an explosive season 1 finale and lots of drama in this new season, the fate of Westeros is at risk.

If you’re all caught up with the Game of Thrones spin-off then you’ll want to know how you can watch this week’s episode.

So here’s how to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 which will air on Sunday, June 30 in the US and on Monday, July 1 in the UK and Australia.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 in the US

The newest episode of House of the Dragon season 2 will be available to watch in two different ways: via cable or online.

For cable, you can watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 on HBO or HBO Latino on Sunday, June 30 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, with plenty of repeats on both channels over the next few days.

Several live TV streaming services offer HBO as an add-on package to their standard offerings. The list includes Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV, with it available if you pay a little extra per month.

If you don't need to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 immediately as it airs, then it'll be on demand on Max as soon as it airs on HBO / HBO Latino. That's where all past episodes are too.

You can sign up for Max for $9.99 per month for its basic tier or $16.99 per month for its ad-free one.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 in the UK

As in the US, House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 will be available to watch live as it airs, or on demand afterwards. Unlike in the US, you'll have to wait until Monday, July 1 to watch it.

You can watch the episode on TV on Sky Atlantic where it airs as early as 2 am, though it'll repeat at 9 pm if you want to see it and escape sleep deprivation.

Sky Atlantic is available to people who subscribe for Sky TV, which costs £26 per month (and sometimes less, or for free, via Sky TV deals) for its basic tier (which is all you'll need).

If you don't need to watch it live, you'll have two options to watch it on demand. First there's via Sky TV's video-on-demand library, and we've already told you how much that'll cost you. The other is Now TV, which costs £9.99 per month.

Both options will also let you stream the previous episodes of the show as well as Game of Thrones.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 in Australia

You'll need to sign up for Binge in order to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3, as that's where the episode will land on Monday, July 1. It's not airing on any TV channels.

Binge costs $10 per month for its most basic plan, but this only lets you watch in SD. Standard costs $18 per month and has HD streaming, and there's also Premium at $22.

Binge does have a free trial for new customers, though you need Australian contact information to sign up.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

