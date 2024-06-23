How to watch House of the Dragon season 2: stream the second episode

After a two-year wait, House of the Dragon returned with a bang last week as the warring royals of Westeros were seen reeling from the events that unfolded at the end of season 1.

Season 2 continues to focus on the fall of the Targaryen family and hints at an impending civil war between the great houses of Westeros. It’s fantasy TV at its finest so if you missed the first episode, or simply want a reminder of what happened, then check out this Season 2 Episode 1 recap.

If you’re all caught up with the Game of Thrones spin-off then you’ll want to know how you can watch this week’s episode.

So here’s how to watch the supersized Season 2 Episode 2 which will air on Sunday, June 23 in the US and on Monday, June 24 in the UK and Australia.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 in the US

You can watch the latest episode of the second season of House of the Dragon in two ways: streaming online or on cable.

Let's start with the latter: season 2 episode 2 will air on HBO on Sunday, June 23 at 9 pm ET/ 6pm PT, as well as on HBO Latino, and it'll repeat on both channels at multiple times over the next few days.

You may already have HBO as part of your cable plan but if not, several live TV streaming services offer it as add-on packages. Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV offer it, if you pay a little more each month.

If you don't need to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 live, then you can catch it on demand using the streaming service Max, which costs $9.99 per month for its basic tier or $16.99 per month for its ad-free one.

Each episode of the new season of House of the Dragon will hit Max after it airs on HBO. The whole of the show's first season is also on Max for you to watch.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 in the UK

You've got two options to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 in the UK, as both Sky TV and Now will let you stream the show. The episode will land on Monday, June 24.

Sky Atlantic will also broadcast the episode at 2am BST on Mondays, but will repeat it at the much more reasonable hour of 9pm.

Sky TV usually costs £26 per month, and you only need the basic tier to watch House of the Dragon, nothing like Sky Cinema or Sky Sports. You can save money by signing up for long-term contracts or using our guide to Sky TV deals.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 in Australia

In order to watch season 2 episode 2 of House of the Dragon in Australia, you'll need to sign up for the streaming service Binge, which also hosts the first season of the show. Episodes drop every Monday, with this second episode airing on Monday, June 24.

Binge costs $10 per month for its most basic plan, but this only lets you watch in SD. Standard costs $18 per month and has HD streaming, and there's also Premium at $22.

Binge does have a free trial for new customers, though you need Australian contact information to sign up.

How to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.