How to watch Hysteria!: stream the horror-comedy series online for free

Around Halloween we usually see lots of horror TV shows streaming and Hysteria!, which was released on Friday, October 18, brings some comedy into the mix.

Hysteria! follows a high school band in the 1980s which decides to utilize the 'satanic panic' going on at the time, in order to gain a bit of popularity. However this proves to be a bad idea when some murders and kidnappings occur, leading a target to be put on the bandmates.

Billed as a horror-comedy, Hysteria! has a star-studded cast which includes Modern Family's Julie Bowen, The Evil Dead's Bruce Campbell and prolific voice actor Nolan North.

Lots of horror shows are hitting streaming in time for Halloween and Hysteria! is the show to watch for people who want something a bit more light-hearted. So here's how to watch Hysteria! from different regions around the world.



How to watch Hysteria! in the US

To watch Hysteria! in the US, you'll need to be a subscriber to Peacock, the streaming service created by NBCUniversal. The show is one of the several Halloween-themed Originals made by the streamer this year.

All eight episodes of Hysteria! will land on Peacock on Friday, October 18, so you won't need to wait to watch them all.

Peacock starts at $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier but you'll have to pay an extra $6 on top of that for its Premium Plus plan which allows for ad-free streaming.



Can you watch Hysteria! in the UK?

At the time of writing, Hysteria! has had a UK release date or platform confirmed yet. We don't even know whether it'll air in the UK at all.

Peacock Originals end up on a wide array of UK platforms like Netflix, ITVX, Prime Video and Sky TV so it's hard to make any predictions. We'd recommend waiting if you're a patient person and finding another alternative if not...

How to watch Hysteria! in Australia

If you live in Australia, then you'll be able to watch Hysteria! by using the streaming service Binge. All episodes will land on Binge on Friday, October 18.

Binge costs $10 for its Basic plan (one screen, SD streaming), $18 for its Standard plan (multiple screens, HD streaming) and $22 for the Premium plan even more screens, 4K streaming on select titles). All plans have a 7-day free trial.

If you're a horror fan and are considering signing up for Binge to see Hysteria!, then we should also point out that another 2024 Peacock horror TV show called Teacup was also added last week.

How to watch Hysteria! in New Zealand

If you live in New Zealand, you won't need to pay to watch Hysteria!, because it's streaming on the free TV streaming service TVNZ+. All episodes land on Friday, October 18.

How to watch Hysteria! everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Hysteria!, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite TV show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!