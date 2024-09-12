How to watch In Vogue: The 90s — stream the fashion documentary online

Fashion fans assemble — In Vogue: The 90s is a new documentary that'll teach you about the looks, designers, photographers and models of the 1990s, and the first episodes land on Friday, September 13.

Through In Vogue: The 90s, editors of renown US magazine Vogue will walk you through the various moments, scenes and trends of the last decade of the 20th century, with archival footage and interviews with celebrities joining in.

The list of celebrities is huge with Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Ford, Naomi Campbell, Mary J. Blige, Baz Lurhmann and Hilary Clinton are amongst the people featuring while Vogue ex-editors Anna Wintour, Hamish Bowles, Tonne Goodman and Edward Enninful will be the ghosts.

Interested to learn more about the fashion of the 90s? Here's how to watch In Vogue: The 90s.

How to watch In Vogue: The 90s in the US

You'll be able to watch In Vogue: The 90s on Hulu in the US, with the docuseries streaming on the Disney-owned streaming service and not showing on TV.

The first three episodes of the show will be on Hulu from Friday, September 13, with the last three airing one week later on Friday, September 20.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its standard tier or $17.99 for its ad-free one, with many people signing up via the Disney Bundle which costs $9.99 and includes Hulu alongside Disney Plus (both ad-enabled).

How to watch In Vogue: The 90s in the UK

If you live in the UK, you won’t be using Hulu to watch In Vogue: The 90s (because it doesn’t exist). Instead, the show will stream on Disney Plus, with three episodes landing on Friday, September 13 and three more on Friday, September 20.

Disney Plus starts at £4.99 per month for its cheapest tier, but this has some adverts in it; the £7.99 per month tier will let you stream without adverts if you’d prefer.

How to watch In Vogue: The 90s in Australia

As in the UK, In Vogue: The 90s will air on Disney Plus in Australia, with the same release pattern: half of the docuseries on Friday, September 13 and the other half one week later.

The lowest tier of Disney Plus, sans ads, costs $13.99 every month. There’s also a $17.99 higher tier that you can opt for, with both having annual options too.