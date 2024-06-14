How to watch Italy vs Albania Euro 2024 match online or on TV for free

Defending champions Italy begin their Euro 2024 campaign in a fascinating Group B encounter against a rapidly improving Albania. Taking place at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Saturday, June 15, we'll help you find a way to watch the game.

Footie fans in the UK or New Zealand can watch the Euros for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the former and TVNZ in the latter. Don't worry if you're abroad when the games are taking place, tough, because you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

A lot has changed in the three years since the Azzurri won the European Championships for the second time. Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, parted ways with manager Roberto Mancini and seen stalwarts Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini retire from international football.

However, since appointing Luciano Spalletti there are signs of improvement and there is hope the former Napoli boss can get the most out of the squad. Italy may lack world-class talent but they have a clever tactician at the helm who will hope to get the most out of striker Gianluca Scamacca who enjoyed a successful second half of the season with Atalanta.

Italy will certainly need to carry an attacking threat against an Albania team that has transformed under the leadership of ex-Arsenal defender Sylvinho. The Red and Blacks topped their qualification group and have some genuine talent in Inter Milan’s Kristjan Asllani and Chelsea’s Armando Broja.

Read on to discover how to get an Italy vs Albania live stream and watch the Euro 2024 from wherever you are.

How to watch Italy vs Albania online and on TV in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing Euro matches between them, but the Italy vs Albania match will play on BBC One. Coverage begins at 7.20pm BST / 2.20pm ET but the match itself begins at 8pm BST / 3pm ET.

If you can't or won't watch the match on broadcast TV, you can use the BBC's streaming service BBC iPlayer. This online service lets you stream from BBC's various channels over the internet, and we've got a guide on how to watch live TV on BBC iPlayer if you need any help.

BBC One is, of course, free to stream from if you pay your license fee. This includes BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Italy vs Albania online and on TV in the US

The rights to broadcast the Euros 2024 (and other UEFA matches) in the US falls to Fox, and its sports channels are showing many of the games in the tournament.

Italy vs Albania will air on FS1 with kick-off at 3 pm ET / 12pm PT and coverage likely beginning slightly ahead of that.

To get yourself access to the three Fox channels showing all of the Euros matches, you can get a cable subscription or use a live TV streaming service that has them in its line-up.

Sling TV Blue, which costs $45 per month in Fox areas, DirecTV Entertainment which will set you back $69.99 per month and Fubo Pro at $79.99 per month have Fox and FS1, but no FS2.

For that you can look to Fubo's $89.99-per-month Elite tier, DirecTV's $114.99-per-month Ultimate package or YouTube TV's single $72.99-per-month plan.

How to watch Italy vs Albania in Australia

You'll have to subscribe to Optus Sport to watch Italy vs Albania and all the rest of the Euros matches, because Optus is the official broadcaster for the tournament in Australia.

You can access Optus Sports for $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $6.99 each month.

How to watch Italy vs Albania in New Zealand

You won't need to pay to watch Italy vs Albania, or any of the other 2024 Euros matches, if you live in New Zealand.

That's because they'll all be shown on TVNZ, which hosts many football streams and has also built towards the event with a weekly show called Road to Euro 2024.

You can find TVNZ's football coverage here.

How to watch Italy vs Albania online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Italy vs Albania match and the rest of the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!